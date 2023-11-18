Tom Ruck To Make History With Upcoming Appearance in Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, November 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Parades hold a special place in the American culture of celebrating special days in the Calendar. Two of the most well known are New Year Day Tournament of Roses Parade and Thanksgiving Day Macy's Parade.
The Pasadena Tournament of Roses Parade, an iconic New Year's Day tradition, dazzles spectators with its vibrant display of flower-covered floats, equestrian units, and marching bands. Hosted in Pasadena, California, the parade attracts millions of viewers worldwide. Each meticulously crafted float is a masterpiece of creativity and engineering, adorned with countless flowers and natural materials. The event, dating back to 1890, combines artistry, community spirit, and pageantry, epitomizing the Rose City's commitment to showcasing beauty and unity. Celebrities, local organizations, and international performers join the procession, making it a captivating celebration that heralds the start of the new year with joy and spectacle.
The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, an iconic annual event, enchants millions with its colossal helium balloons, dazzling floats, and marching bands. Since 1924, this extravaganza has heralded the holiday season, marching through the heart of Manhattan in New York City. Giant character balloons, from Snoopy to Spider-Man, soar above the city skyline, captivating spectators lining the streets. High-energy performances by marching bands and celebrity appearances add to the festive spirit. Culminating with Santa Claus ushering in the Christmas season, Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade is a beloved tradition that unites families, creating lasting memories and marking the joyful start of the holiday season.
Tom Ruck Set to make history as the only person to have both marched and actively participated in All Major Landmark Parades with his Appearance in this year’s Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, creating a special moment in patriotic history.
After applying earlier this year, Ruck was selected as an official balloon wrangler for the new character appearance of “Leo”. Based on the Adam Sandler Netflix animated comedy, he will march down Fifth Avenue in Manhattan and past the storied halls of Macy’s Department store to the delight of thousands of revelers on the street and millions of fans worldwide watching the broadcast show on both television and internet streaming.
As a proud American citizen, it was his belief in the importance of the traditions of America that spurred his involvement which over time led to his appearing in some of the biggest parades rooted in the tradition and heritage in the country.
“I believe in America and American traditions,” Tom states. “There’s nothing more traditional and more American than the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade as well as the Pasadena Tournament of Roses Parade on New Year’s Day.”
Few people can boast about playing a big part in recognizable parades such as the Thanksgiving celebration along with the Tournament of Roses Parade, which is the annual parade held along Colorado Boulevard in Pasadena, California, on New Year's Day which he has been involved with the organization since 2008.
Making an American dream come true has always been a motivating factor for Ruck. As an individual has accomplished several notable feats during his professional career that have carved out profound chapters that motivate the reader of his personal biography.
He also is an accomplished author and has published an award-winning book that honors the American Veteran. "Sacred Ground, A Tribute to America’s Veterans" was released by Regnery Publishing, now part of Salem Media Group, and achieved a #5 ranking on Amazon. “I created this book as a labor of love to honor the truest of American heroes, our veterans,” he enthusiastically expresses, “and to give back I donate all royalties from the book to the Freedom Alliance Scholarship Fund”.
Ruck recently moved to the Washington DC area to accept the position of Senior Engagement Manager with the Department of Homeland Security, Blue Campaign, developing national partnerships and awareness campaigns for Human Trafficking in 2022.
Now, his next walk on the journey of his life in Macy's Thanksgiving Parade will once again tell the tale of a great American showing incredible patriotic love for their country and compassion for the citizens of the country.
