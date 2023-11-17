Brook Lang

Brook Lang Advocates For Mining Rare Earth Elements for EV Batteries with Carbon-Free Green Technology

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Brook Lang, a Seattle GTM specialist and leading figure in the technology sector, is spearheading a transformative approach to mining rare earth elements (REEs) for electric vehicle (EV) batteries. The rapid global transition to sustainable and green energy solutions has seen a surge in the demand for REEs, which are crucial components in electric vehicle battery production.

Brook Lang explores the possibility of mining REEs for EV batteries carbon-free, green electric battery trucks/equipment, and green hydrogen trucks/equipment, in alignment with the global push for zero-carbon power generation.

Rare Earth Elements: Powering the Clean Energy Transition

Rare earth elements, comprising 17 chemically similar elements, are critical in the production of EV batteries. They serve a multifaceted role, from powering permanent magnets and lighting displays to catalyzing green technologies.

However, their most significant contribution lies in enabling high-capacity, long-lasting, and energy-efficient batteries, essential for accelerating EV adoption.

The demand for REEs, including neodymium, dysprosium, and praseodymium, continues to grow as the EV market expands. One estimate predicted that the demand for rare earth oxides would increase from 171,300 metric tons in 2022 to 238,700 metric tons by 2030.

Conventional Mining Challenges

Brook Lang observes that conventional mining practices for REEs have long been associated with significant environmental consequences. These include habitat destruction, soil and water pollution, and greenhouse gas emissions from heavy machinery, contributing to global carbon emissions and hindering the green energy transition. According to GlobalData, the mining industry accounts for roughly 4-7% of global greenhouse gas emissions.

Carbon-Free Green Technology: A Game-Changer

Brook Lang is championing the adoption of carbon-free green technology in the mining industry to address these challenges and advance the industry towards carbon neutrality. He observes that by transitioning to green electric battery trucks and green hydrogen equipment, the mining industry can potentially reduce carbon emissions by up to 80% during the extraction and processing of REEs.

Electric Battery Trucks/Equipment: An Eco-Friendly Alternative

One innovative approach that Brook Lang advocates for is the use of electric battery trucks and equipment. These machines are powered by electricity derived from renewable sources such as wind, solar, and hydropower. Key advantages include zero tailpipe emissions, reduced operational costs, and minimized noise pollution, ensuring a safer and more sustainable working environment.

Green Hydrogen Trucks/Equipment: Pioneering Sustainability

Brook Lang also champions the use of green hydrogen trucks and equipment, a game-changing solution in mining. Green hydrogen production, driven by renewable energy through electrolysis, offers a clean energy source with zero emissions, extended operational range, and scalability to meet energy demands. These attributes make it an ideal choice for carbon-free mining operations.

Promoting Green Energy Generation: A Comprehensive Approach

In addition to the adoption of carbon-free green technology, Brook emphasizes the significance of sourcing energy from renewable sources to power mining operations. Investments in renewable energy infrastructure, including wind and solar farms, not only provide clean electricity for mining but also enable surplus energy to be stored as green hydrogen, fostering a sustainable energy cycle.

Brook Lang's Vision: A Catalyst for Change

Brook Lang's vision for carbon-free REE mining is a linchpin in the green energy supply chain. By embracing innovative technology such as electric battery trucks/equipment and green hydrogen solutions and utilizing clean energy sources, the mining sector can lead the way in reducing carbon emissions, supporting EV sector growth, and facilitating a more sustainable future.

As a seasoned Seattle senior-level technology executive and advocate for environmental responsibility, Brook Lang's commitment to sustainability is poised to leave a lasting impact on the tech industry. His vision aligns seamlessly with the global drive towards zero-carbon power generation, setting an inspiring example for the future of green technology.

About Brook Lang

Brook Lang is a distinguished senior-level tech executive and Go-to-Market (GTM) specialist, based in Seattle. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration from the University of Washington Michael G. Foster School of Business. He has held various positions with Satellite & Terrestrial Wireless CDN Holding Company, Huf Group, Montavo, L & S, and T-Mobile throughout his career. He is most fulfilled in his current efforts to impact the environment positively through technological advances.

For more information about Brook Lang and his sustainable initiatives, visit his LinkedIn page here and his website brooklangseattle.net.