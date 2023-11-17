Submit Release
News Search

There were 945 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 452,687 in the last 365 days.

Behavioral Health Startup, ABC Medical, Offers Innovative Treatment Program

READING, Mass., Nov. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Massachusettsans impacted by the nation’s mental health crisis often struggle to find quality behavioral healthcare – experiencing difficulties with waitlists, disconnected services, and poor treatment continuity.

ABC Medical, a behavioral healthcare start-up, headquartered in Reading, Massachusetts, wants to offer an alternative – a comprehensive treatment program for those experiencing mental illness.

Consumers of behavioral healthcare often find themselves caught at the extremes of the treatment delivery spectrum – dysfunctional academic centers, private cash-based practices, or municipal agencies.

ABC Medical offers an alternative, evidence based, and clinical informatics informed system aimed at offering the full spectrum of outpatient services for those seeking psychiatric care.

A press release issued by the company this week described their comprehensive behavioral health treatment service.  The idea, they say, is to achieve superior treatment outcomes by offering services in a comprehensive, wholistic and evidenced based manner.

A report published in Permanente Journal assessed behavioral health systems.  The report authored by Mason Turner, MD, of The Permanente Medical Group, and referenced in the ABC Medical press release, revealed substantial deficits in contemporary outpatient behavioral health services.  In that study Turner noted “the dominant model of mental health care do not adequately address the complex challenges of mental illness” and that an Integrative approach was shown in their report to reduce adverse health outcome and improve client satisfaction.

In their company release, ABC Medical endorsed such a notion.  “Having medication management, psychotherapy and other services, including TMS, or transcranial magnetic stimulation, available to the same patient, in the same facility, at the same time, was associated with greater treatment response, lower facility liabilities and improved client satisfaction.”  The company suggested such an approach as a competitive strategy in this medical market.

Their goal, they say, is to bring their unique model of outpatient psychiatric treatment to larger numbers of clients as part of a broader business expansion.

Note: ABC Medical is accepting new clients, including children and adults.  
Phone: (833) 394-7998  
Fax: (855) 746-8954
E-Mail: abcmedical@therapysecure.com 
Website: https://www.abcmedical.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a7c75696-15b0-4e92-8bfd-8a8f5a8fcad8


Primary Logo

ABC Medical Headquarters

Providing a new model for behavioral healthcare, ABC Medical, offers a unique approach to managing mental illness.

You just read:

Behavioral Health Startup, ABC Medical, Offers Innovative Treatment Program

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more