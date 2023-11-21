Drucker Forum TV brings meaningful conversations with management experts online on November 30 and December 1, 2023
Drucker Forum TV will broadcast from the studio in Vienna at the Hofburg. Online audiences can watch special programming on November 30 and December 1, 2023.
Through the Drucker Forum TV, managers and leaders can learn online about management and leadership. They can enjoy the knowledge of world-class experts and well-known academics.”VIENNA, AUSTRIA, November 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Peter Drucker Forum (GPDF) is the world’s leading conference on management and leadership. The GPDF organizers will broadcast exclusive interviews from the studio in Vienna. The Drucker TV will be available free on YouTube on November 30 and December 1, 2023. Audiences can watch the opening session from GPDF studio in Vienna. They can tune into a special programming curated for online viewers. "This is a wonderful opportunity for executives, leaders and students. Through the Drucker TV, audiences can learn online about management and leadership. They can enjoy the knowledge of world-class managers and well-known academics." says Richard Straub, the Founder of Global Peter Drucker Forum (GPDF).
— Richard Straub, Founder, Global Peter Drucker Forum
Drucker Forum TV brings meaningful interviews with management experts to a global audience.
Drucker TV will feature many management experts. For example, Amy Edmondson, Professor of Leadership and Management at the Harvard Business School (HBS) will talk about her new book. There will be another talk with Daniel Pink, New York Times best-selling author. There will be a full interview with Ginni Rometty, former chairman and CEO of IBM. Plus, a chat with Philip Kotler, the ‘father of marketing’, among other stalwarts. Plus, viewers can sample a selection of ‘best-ofs’ from the past Drucker Forums. They can catch-up with red carpet snippets and attend book sessions.
Audiences can choose their sessions from the program. They have the option to tune into the full Drucker TV programming. They can win a certificate of attendance if they attend the full event. The Drucker TV will be available on YouTube on Thursday, November 30 and Friday, December 1, 2023.
Registration is open now for the Drucker TV.
Yavnika Khanna
Global Peter Drucker Forum
Yavnika.khanna@druckersociety.eu
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
Other