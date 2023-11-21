Drucker Forum TV brings meaningful conversations with management experts online on November 30 and December 1, 2023

VIENNA, AUSTRIA, November 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Peter Drucker Forum (GPDF) is the world’s leading conference on management and leadership. The GPDF organizers will broadcast exclusive interviews from the studio in Vienna. The Drucker TV will be available free on YouTube on November 30 and December 1, 2023. Audiences can watch the opening session from GPDF studio in Vienna. They can tune into a special programming curated for online viewers. "This is a wonderful opportunity for executives, leaders and students. Through the Drucker TV, audiences can learn online about management and leadership. They can enjoy the knowledge of world-class managers and well-known academics." says Richard Straub, the Founder of Global Peter Drucker Forum (GPDF).

Drucker Forum TV brings meaningful interviews with management experts to a global audience.

Drucker TV will feature many management experts. For example, Amy Edmondson, Professor of Leadership and Management at the Harvard Business School (HBS) will talk about her new book. There will be another talk with Daniel Pink, New York Times best-selling author. There will be a full interview with Ginni Rometty, former chairman and CEO of IBM. Plus, a chat with Philip Kotler, the ‘father of marketing’, among other stalwarts. Plus, viewers can sample a selection of ‘best-ofs’ from the past Drucker Forums. They can catch-up with red carpet snippets and attend book sessions.

Audiences can choose their sessions from the program. They have the option to tune into the full Drucker TV programming. They can win a certificate of attendance if they attend the full event. The Drucker TV will be available on YouTube on Thursday, November 30 and Friday, December 1, 2023.

Registration is open now for the Drucker TV.

Drucker Forum TV brings meaningful conversations with management experts online on November 30 and December 1, 2023

Global Peter Drucker Forum is the world's leading management conference, dedicated to the management philosophy of Peter Drucker. Peter Drucker, who lived from 1909 to 2005, was a management professor, writer, and consultant, frequently referred to as the "Father of Management. The Forum is held annually in November, in Drucker's home town of Vienna, Austria and is put on by the Peter Drucker Society Europe, an affiliate of the Drucker Institute at Claremont Graduate University. The first Global Peter Drucker Forum was held on 19 November 2009, marking what would have been the 100th birthday of the late Peter Drucker. In 2023, the conference will focus on its big theme- "Creative Resilience: Leading in an Age of Discontinuity". The Drucker Forum will be held at Vienna Hofburg on 30 November and 1 December 2023. Global Peter Drucker Forum (Auf Deutsch) Das "Global Peter Drucker Forum", die weltweit führende Konferenz zu Management und Leadership, widmet sich der Managementphilosophie von Peter Drucker. Drucker, der von 1909 bis 2005 lebte, war Professor für Management, Schriftsteller und Berater und gilt gemeinhin als "Vater des modernen Managements". Das Forum findet alljährlich in Druckers Heimatstadt Wien (Österreich) statt und wird von der "Peter Drucker Society Europe" organisiert. Die erste Konferenz ging am 19. November 2009 über die Bühne, dem 100. Geburtstag von Peter Drucker. Das Thema der diesjährigen Konferenz lautet "Creative Resilience: Führen in einem Zeitalter der Diskontinuität" und findet am 30. November und 1. Dezember in der Wiener Hofburg statt.

