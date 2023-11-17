End To End User Research Unveils Artemis Rental Room and Expands Offering of Premium Spaces
EINPresswire.com/ -- End To End User Research, a leading provider of innovative research solutions, is thrilled to announce the launch of its Artemis rental room for sensory research testing and an expansion of its premium space offerings. With the addition of the Artemis Room and other versatile spaces, End To End User Research continues to elevate the standard of research facilities for clients across various industries, including food and beverage, technology, gaming, and the medical field.
The Artemis room caters to a wide range of research and business needs, including sensory research. “Sensory research isn't just about what a participant thinks about a product; it's about how their body interacts with it,” says UX researcher Erika Ferris. “How do they experience it physically, and how does that change their interpretation?” Equipped with configurable furniture, a sink, large countertops, kitchen access, and storage, utilize the Artemis room to collect high-level sensory data during food and beverage research studies.
Additionally, this space successfully functions as a classroom, conference room, training room, and banquet room. The Artemis room seats 24 to 40 people comfortably, depending on the desired seating arrangement, and can seat 50 or more without tables. End To End’s additional rental spaces feature industry-standard technology, modern furnishings, and a comfortable atmosphere, providing an ideal space for focus groups, usability testing, in-depth interviews, and other research disciplines.
The Atlantis and Apollo focus group and mock jury suites each include a spacious observation deck, a private entrance, and a convenient client lounge. These suites have 70-inch flatscreen TVs, magnetic whiteboards, and audio/video recording equipment. They feature secure broadcasting capabilities to enable seamless streaming. Flexible room configurations and optimized equipment ensure clients conduct research efficiently and obtain valuable insights.
About End To End User Research: In addition to providing top-notch facilities and participant recruiting services, End To End is a well-known user experience and human factors research consulting firm. They are a women-owned, women-led company that provides research services for clients in the technology, medical, manufacturing, and design industries. They have offered a wide range of research services since 2017. They are well versed in methods to acquire deep customer insights, including usability testing, focus groups, eye-tracking, ethnography, jobs to be done, contextual inquiry, design thinking, diary studies, RITE, in-depth interviews, user-centered design, and more.
For more information about End To End User Research, please visit www.EndToEndUserResearch.com or contact (281) 741-9496.
Christy Harper
The Artemis room caters to a wide range of research and business needs, including sensory research. “Sensory research isn't just about what a participant thinks about a product; it's about how their body interacts with it,” says UX researcher Erika Ferris. “How do they experience it physically, and how does that change their interpretation?” Equipped with configurable furniture, a sink, large countertops, kitchen access, and storage, utilize the Artemis room to collect high-level sensory data during food and beverage research studies.
Additionally, this space successfully functions as a classroom, conference room, training room, and banquet room. The Artemis room seats 24 to 40 people comfortably, depending on the desired seating arrangement, and can seat 50 or more without tables. End To End’s additional rental spaces feature industry-standard technology, modern furnishings, and a comfortable atmosphere, providing an ideal space for focus groups, usability testing, in-depth interviews, and other research disciplines.
The Atlantis and Apollo focus group and mock jury suites each include a spacious observation deck, a private entrance, and a convenient client lounge. These suites have 70-inch flatscreen TVs, magnetic whiteboards, and audio/video recording equipment. They feature secure broadcasting capabilities to enable seamless streaming. Flexible room configurations and optimized equipment ensure clients conduct research efficiently and obtain valuable insights.
About End To End User Research: In addition to providing top-notch facilities and participant recruiting services, End To End is a well-known user experience and human factors research consulting firm. They are a women-owned, women-led company that provides research services for clients in the technology, medical, manufacturing, and design industries. They have offered a wide range of research services since 2017. They are well versed in methods to acquire deep customer insights, including usability testing, focus groups, eye-tracking, ethnography, jobs to be done, contextual inquiry, design thinking, diary studies, RITE, in-depth interviews, user-centered design, and more.
For more information about End To End User Research, please visit www.EndToEndUserResearch.com or contact (281) 741-9496.
Christy Harper
End To End User Research
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok