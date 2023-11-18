Ritani Introduces Their Ritani Ambassador Program Allowing Fans of the Brand to Earn by Promoting Jewelry
EINPresswire.com/ -- Ritani, a leading online jeweler, is thrilled to announce its Ritani Ambassador Program, inviting jewelry enthusiasts to join the family as shining stars and earn a 2% commission on each sale generated through their personalized social media links. This customer affiliate program aims to celebrate the love for exquisite jewelry, such as classic tennis bracelets, and offer individuals an exciting way to share their appreciation for the brand with others.
As a brand that values the connection between jewelry and personal expression, Ritani believes in empowering its customers to become ambassadors of style and elegance. The #RitaniAmbassador Program is an exclusive opportunity for US customers to show their passion for Ritani's jewelry while earning rewards for their efforts.
Here's how the program works:
Join our Brand Ambassador Program: Become an integral part of Ritani's jewelry family by signing up for the #RitaniAmbassador Program. This exclusive opportunity is open to all US customers who want to share their love for exquisite jewelry.
Personalized Links: Upon joining, ambassadors receive personalized links to Ritani's website. These links are tailored to each ambassador, allowing them to track the sales generated through their referrals.
Earn a 2% Commission: For every purchase made through an ambassador's personalized link or coupon code, Ritani rewards them with a 2% commission on the total sale amount. This automatic payout ensures that ambassadors are recognized and compensated for their contributions.
Celebrate Your Sparkle: Share your passion for stunning jewelry with friends, family, and followers. As a #RitaniAmbassador, you can become a vital part of Ritani's journey, contributing to the brand's legacy of elegance and style. Whether promoting unique engagement rings, diamond jewelry, or even loose diamonds with their circle, participants will earn commissions on each sale.
"We are excited to introduce the #RitaniAmbassador Program to express our gratitude to the vibrant community of Ritani jewelry enthusiasts. It's more than just a program; it's an invitation to become a part of our jewelry family and share in the joy of exceptional craftsmanship," said Head of Product, Ria Papasifakis, at Ritani.
To join the #RitaniAmbassador Program and start earning, visit https://www.ritani.com/earn-with-ritani.
Taylor Kelly
As a brand that values the connection between jewelry and personal expression, Ritani believes in empowering its customers to become ambassadors of style and elegance. The #RitaniAmbassador Program is an exclusive opportunity for US customers to show their passion for Ritani's jewelry while earning rewards for their efforts.
Here's how the program works:
Join our Brand Ambassador Program: Become an integral part of Ritani's jewelry family by signing up for the #RitaniAmbassador Program. This exclusive opportunity is open to all US customers who want to share their love for exquisite jewelry.
Personalized Links: Upon joining, ambassadors receive personalized links to Ritani's website. These links are tailored to each ambassador, allowing them to track the sales generated through their referrals.
Earn a 2% Commission: For every purchase made through an ambassador's personalized link or coupon code, Ritani rewards them with a 2% commission on the total sale amount. This automatic payout ensures that ambassadors are recognized and compensated for their contributions.
Celebrate Your Sparkle: Share your passion for stunning jewelry with friends, family, and followers. As a #RitaniAmbassador, you can become a vital part of Ritani's journey, contributing to the brand's legacy of elegance and style. Whether promoting unique engagement rings, diamond jewelry, or even loose diamonds with their circle, participants will earn commissions on each sale.
"We are excited to introduce the #RitaniAmbassador Program to express our gratitude to the vibrant community of Ritani jewelry enthusiasts. It's more than just a program; it's an invitation to become a part of our jewelry family and share in the joy of exceptional craftsmanship," said Head of Product, Ria Papasifakis, at Ritani.
To join the #RitaniAmbassador Program and start earning, visit https://www.ritani.com/earn-with-ritani.
Taylor Kelly
Ritani
taylork@ritani.com