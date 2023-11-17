72% of Online Shoppers Trust Amazon, Compared to Google Shopping (16%), Facebook Marketplace (12%), and Wish (11%)
HostingAdvice survey reports that women (10.9%) are about half as likely to trust Google Shopping as men (20.2%).
Big retailers may seem to have everything and make it easy to find deals, but for those overwhelmed with endless choices, dozens of very secure websites offer a more unique experience and selection.”GAINESVILLE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As Black Friday ads promote dozens of websites designed to create a safe and trustworthy holiday shopping experience, a new study from HostingAdvice found that Americans overwhelmingly view Amazon and Walmart as the most secure websites to find holiday deals. Baby boomers reported having the least trust in online retailers, including Wish (1%), Facebook Marketplace (4%), and Google Shopping (5%).
— Christina Lewis, Online Editor at HostingAdvice.com
The survey revealed that 72% of respondents chose Amazon and Walmart (49%) as the top retailers for offering the most secure online holiday shopping experience. Other top picks included Target (35%), Best Buy (22%), and eBay (21%).
However, while consumers overwhelmingly trust sites like Amazon, Walmart, and Target with their online security, survey responses showed a number of sites have a bad rap. Those surveyed said they were far less likely to trust Google Shopping (16%), Facebook Marketplace (12%), and Wish (11%).
Amazon Alternatives to Find the Perfect Gift
Amazon is not the only secure source for buying holiday gifts this season. Many online retailers offer a secure, user-friendly shopping experience. With more than 140 Black Friday ads touting deals for the holiday shopping masses, HostingAdvice.com has hand-picked these websites for gift-seekers looking for a safe shopping experience to find unique gifts for their family and friends.
• Barnes and Noble
• Build-A-Bear
• Craft Warehouse
• Gamestop
• Music and Arts
• Newegg
• Northern Tool
• The Children’s Place
• Udemy
• ULTA
“Big retailers may seem to have everything and make it easy to find deals, but the sheer number of similar items from the large variety of known and not-so-known brands can make it difficult for consumers to know they’re getting the best value,” said Christina Lewis, Online Editor at HostingAdvice.com. "For those overwhelmed with endless choices, dozens of very secure websites offer a more unique experience and selection.”
Methodology: A national online survey of 1,036 U.S. consumers, ages 18 and over, was conducted by Propeller Insights on behalf of HostingAdvice in October 2023. Survey responses were nationally representative of the U.S. population for age, gender, region, and ethnicity. The maximum margin of sampling error was +/- 3 percentage points with a 95% level of confidence.
ABOUT HostingAdvice.com: This site provides users with the most dependable, trustworthy hosting advice found on the web. As “The Authority on Web Hosting,” HostingAdvice.com is home to unique content and resources in the hosting industry, including in-depth articles, how-to guides, reviews, and the world’s best hosting beginner's guide. Led by a team of real web experts who have a combined 50+ years of experience in web hosting, HostingAdvice.com is the authority on all things hosting.
Gordon Evans
HostingAdvice
gordon@bospar.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter