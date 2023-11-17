GreenFire Energy Inc. Receives International Trade Administration Export Award for Philippines Geothermal Project
WALNUT CREEK, CALIFORNIA, USA, November 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GreenFire Energy Inc. was awarded the International Trade Administration's Export Achievement Certificate ("EAC") for a U.S. Trade and Development Agency (USTDA)-funded geothermal project in the Philippines. The EAC was presented at an event organized by the U.S. Commercial Service (CS) along the margins of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Economic Leaders Week in San Francisco, California.
— Rod Hirsch, U.S. Commercial Service Oakland Director
The ITA Export Achievement Certificate recognizes U.S. companies that have successfully entered new markets or expanded sales of new products into overseas markets. Working closely with the CS, GreenFire Energy will now be developing an implementation strategy and deploying their GreenLoop technology as part of a USTDA pilot project supporting Energy Development Corporation, the Philippines’ largest renewable energy producer.
“The U.S. Commercial Service was pleased in assisting GreenFire Energy with a key Philippine buyer, allowing the company to demonstrate the techno-economic process and feasibility of GreenFire Energy’s technology in steam and two-phase and other geothermal resources in the Philippines,” said CS Oakland Director Rod Hirsch.
“GreenFire Energy is honored to be selected for the Export Achievement Certificate. We thank U.S. Commercial, the U.S. Department of Commerce, and USTDA for their support in enabling us to deploy GreenLoop in the Philippines and other countries worldwide. GreenLoop has the unique capability to leverage underutilized assets and scale-up geothermal power generation while ensuring the long-term sustainability of geothermal resources,” said Joseph Scherer, CEO, GreenFire Energy Inc.
About the International Trade Administration’s U.S. Commercial Service
The U.S. Commercial Service is the trade promotion arm of the International Trade Administration at the U.S. Department of Commerce. Its network includes 100+ offices across the U.S. and in American embassies and consulates in more than 80 international markets. Whether you’re looking to make your first export sale or expand to additional markets, we offer the expertise you need to connect with business opportunities worldwide. For more information, visit www.trade.gov or contact your local U.S. Commercial Service Office.
About GreenFire Energy® Inc.
San Francisco-based GreenFire Energy is committed to accelerating the generation of clean, continuous, reliable geothermal energy. The firm’s approach includes GreenFire’s GreenLoop™ closed-loop technology, a versatile Advanced Geothermal System (AGS); rich global geothermal expertise, both in-house and with industry-recognized partners; and, collaboration with the world’s largest geothermal operating companies to deliver geothermal energy rapidly and economically. GreenFire Energy is based in the San Francisco, California area in the U.S. Visit us at www.greenfireenergy.com.
