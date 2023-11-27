NEW WELLSYSTEM WAVE BECOMES CLIENT FAVORITE AT SUNDARA INN & SPA
The touchless, full-body hydrotherapy massage is a major draw to the destination spaWISCONSIN DELLS, WI, US, November 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Meet the newest addition to the treatment menu at one of the top destination spas in the country, Sundara Inn & Spa: a completely touchless, hydrotherapy massage table. The latest in wellness technology from WellnessJK, the WellSystem Wave has quickly become one of the most popular services for those seeking a massage for recovery without any hands-on contact from a therapist.
“Since installing the WellSystem Wave in our spa in summer 2023, we have received great feedback for the 25-minute add-on treatment. Many of our guests emerge feeling relief from tension, particularly in the neck, shoulders and calves. It’s the perfect way for our clientele to receive the added benefits of a full-body massage in solitude,” said John Morris, General Manager of Sundara Spa.
In every WellSystem, the combination of hydro-jets, light, sound and aromatherapy take individuals on a journey that relieves tension, supports muscle recovery and improves relaxation. During visits to the spa, guests simply lay down on the hygienic, contactless bed and dissolve into a customized experience of soothing sound, rejuvenating light and relaxing aromatherapy. The gentle yet powerful water jets work their way across the body, from the back to the shoulders to the loins to the legs with pressure points that offer an incredible deep tissue massage.
It’s a custom full-body massage that allows the client to control their experience. It’s just them, the light and the water for a transformative time away – which is what Sundara Inn & Spa is all about.
The spa currently offers a 25-minute session for $75. For more information on WellnessJK and the WellSystem Wave, visit them online.
For more information about Sundara Inn & Spa, its services and retreats, visit them at SundaraSpa.com.
