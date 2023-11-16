WEDC grants support innovation, entrepreneurs

Investment will supercharge building of Regional Tech Hub

MADISON, WI. NOV. 16, 2023 – A special round of Entrepreneurship Partner Grants (EPG) will be available to groups supporting Wisconsin entrepreneurs working in biotechnology, personalized medicine and biohealth. The grants are part of the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation’s (WEDC’s) commitment to the state’s Regional Tech Hub designation.

“Wisconsin’s designation as a Regional Tech Hub is recognition that our state is a leader in biohealth and in the technologies and treatments that will help everyone live healthier lives,” said Missy Hughes, secretary and CEO of WEDC, the state’s lead economic development agency. “Now Wisconsin must build on that foundation and make smart investments in the researchers and entrepreneurs working to create the next revolutionary biohealth company.”

Recognizing that entrepreneurs in this field face unique challenges, WEDC has designated up to $500,000 in Entrepreneur Partner Grants to be awarded to organizations supporting entrepreneurs working in biotechnology.

The EPG program is for nonprofits, communities and other eligible organizations that are working to support entrepreneurs – including groups such as people of color, women, the LGBT+ community and rural residents who may not have had access to the same educational and funding opportunities as others. The program’s grants can help these nonprofits pay for things such as entrepreneurship training, mentors, seed accelerators, technical assistance and more.

Applications for the grants open on Dec. 1 and are due by Jan. 26.

In addition, another round of EPG grants will be open during the same time period for organizations working with entrepreneurs in any industry. WEDC has budgeted $700,000 for those grants.

Grants, which will likely range from $10,000 to $200,000 in both programs, will be awarded to programs based on factors such as number of entrepreneurs served, cost effectiveness and innovation.

For more information, visit: https://wedc.org/programs-and-resources/entrepreneurship-partner-grant/.

To begin the application process, please contact Nichole Crust, Director, Entrepreneurship Access and Inclusion at: nichole.crust@wedc.org