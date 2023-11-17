Virtual Pipeline Systems Market is Growing at 6.2% CAGR to Surpass USD 2.4 billion by 2031 | Says Transparency Market Research Inc.

Natural gas production and safety measures will expand the virtual pipeline market.

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Nov. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. -The virtual pipeline systems industry was estimated to be worth US$ 1.4 billion by 2022. A CAGR of 6.2% is projected from 2023 to 2031. The virtual pipeline systems market is expected to reach US$ 2.4 billion by the end of 2031.

The prevalence of small-scale LNG projects is increasing, often accompanied by virtual pipeline systems. By providing a more economical and scalable solution than larger LNG facilities, these projects target regions or industries with lower demand.

Virtual pipeline systems are more efficient and safer as compression, storage, and transportation technologies advance. Since natural gas burns cleaner than coal, it is increasingly in demand for virtual pipeline systems due to its environmental sustainability. Carbon footprint reduction is particularly relevant to industries that are striving to reduce their emissions.

Various sources of natural gas can be transported using virtual pipelines, including flared or stranded gas and biogas. Having a variety of gas sources makes the virtual pipeline market more flexible and resilient. As energy companies, investors, and governments show an increasing interest in virtual pipeline infrastructure, the sector may expand and generate technological innovation.

Key Findings of Market Report

Technology like monitoring systems is used in virtual pipelines to increase safety and efficiency.

Various companies when transporting gases and liquids are paying a great deal of attention to safety.

Green initiatives and the demand for eco-friendly gases will drive the market for virtual pipeline systems.

Based on applications, industrial applications are expected to drive the market for virtual pipeline systems.

Global Virtual Pipeline Systems Market: Growth Drivers

Natural gas has become a more compelling alternative to conventional fossil fuels due to a growing demand for cleaner energy sources. The virtual pipeline system allows gas to be transported to areas where pipelines cannot be extended, providing a cost-effective solution to this problem.

Sustainable development and environmental concerns have led to the development of cleaner energy sources. With virtual pipeline systems, natural gas can be accessed in multiple regions and is considered more environmentally friendly than coal and oil.

When traditional pipeline infrastructure is not accessible, virtual pipeline systems are particularly useful. Virtual pipeline solutions' flexible and mobile nature makes them ideal for industries, facilities, and communities.

Natural gas usage is fueled by supportive government policies and regulations, particularly in areas that lack traditional pipeline access. In addition to subsidies and incentives, market growth can also be fostered through subsidies and incentives.

Virtual pipelines have become more efficient and reliable with advances in compression, security, and safety features. As a result, they have become more widely accepted on the market.

Diversifying natural gas supply sources and routes through virtual pipeline systems can ensure energy security. As opposed to building traditional pipeline infrastructure, virtual pipeline systems have been deemed more economically feasible in certain areas.

Global Virtual Pipeline Systems Market: Regional Landscape

North America holds a significant share of the virtual pipeline systems market. Due to an emphasis on clean energy sources and the transition towards a low-carbon economy, alternative fuels, including natural gas, have been in demand in the region.

Pipelines aren't practical in remote areas, so virtual pipelines are a great alternative. The technology can provide an efficient and flexible solution for off-grid remote areas to receive energy.

North America has an abundance of natural gas, especially in the United States and Canada, which contributes to their growth. Gas can be transported to places without pipeline access using these systems.

Due to their cost-effectiveness and reliability, virtual pipelines are becoming increasingly popular for industrial and commercial applications. Virtual pipeline systems will likely continue to grow as governments and regulators continue to support the use of cleaner fuels.

Global Virtual Pipeline Systems Market: Key Players

Virtual pipeline system market share is increasing through organic and inorganic strategies adopted by key players. A mobile gas distribution system is also under development by companies to ensure that a wider audience can be reached.

General Electric

Hexagon Composites ASA

Luxfar Holdings PLC

Galileo Technologies S.A.

Pentagon Energy LLC

Cimarron Composites

Sub 161 Pty Ltd.

Xpress Natural Gas LLC

NG Advantage LLC

Compass Natural Gas

Broadwind Inc.

REV LNG, LLC

Global Partners LP

Key Developments

In February 2023, Quantum Fuel Systems, one of the nation's leading alternative energy companies, delivered six of its industry-leading virtual pipeline trailers of natural gas to Permian Global Inc. d/b/a CORE Automated Fueling Solutions (CORE).

In November 2023, Gas Malaysia Bhd's wholly-owned Gas Malaysia Virtual Pipeline Sdn Bhd (GMVP) teamed up with Johor Plantations Bhd to pioneer the state's green gas initiative. As part of Asia Pacific Climate Week 2023, the companies exchanged formal documents.

Global Virtual Pipeline Systems Market: Segmentation

By Application

Industrial

Transportation

Commercial & Residential

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

