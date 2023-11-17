Breezeline Employees Volunteer to Clean Up Parks and Beaches in Eight States

The U.S. internet provider takes actions to protect the environment

Quincy, Mass., Nov. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Breezeline employees and family members volunteered their time this fall to clean up parks and beaches in eight states. The cleanup efforts took place at nine locations in New Hampshire, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, Ohio, South Carolina, Virginia and Florida.



The cleanup activities, which took place starting in September and concluded this week, furthered the company’s commitment to the environment, while helping to beautify local communities.

“We are excited to partner with our communities all across our service footprint to preserve the natural beauty of our parks and beaches,” said Frank van der Post, president of Breezeline. “The concrete actions we take as a company and as individuals will help protect the environment as we work to create a more sustainable future.”

The employee volunteer activities took place both in the U.S. where the company does business as Breezeline, and in Canada, where its parent company and business units operate as Cogeco.

This year’s activities took place at the following locations with assistance from municipal and community partners:

New Hampshire: Henry Law Park in Dover (Dover Parks & Recreation)

Massachusetts: Mather Elementary School (Boston Cares, Dorchester)

Connecticut: Groton Long Point Road (Department of Parks & Recreation, Groton)

Ohio: Tuttle Park in Columbus (Columbus Recreation and Parks Department) and Michael Zone Rec Center in Cleveland (Western Land Reserve Conservancy)

Pennsylvania: Prospect Park in Altoona (Central Blair Recreation Commission)

Virginia: Belle Isle State Park, Lancaster (Belle Isle State Park)

South Carolina: Odell Weeks Playground, Aiken (Aiken Parks and Recreation)

Florida: Oleta River Park in North Miami Beach (Friends of Oleta River State Park)

In 2021 and 2022, Breezeline colleagues planted hundreds of trees in dozens of locations across the company’s U.S. footprint as part of its focus on the environment.

For more information about the company’s sustainability commitments and initiatives, click here .

ABOUT BREEZELINE

Cogeco US, operating as Breezeline, a subsidiary of Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSX: CCA), is the eighth-largest cable operator in the United States. The company provides its residential and business customers with Internet, TV and Voice services in 13 states: Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Virginia and West Virginia. Cogeco Communications Inc. also operates in Québec and Ontario, in Canada, under the Cogeco Connexion name. Cogeco Inc.’s subsidiary, Cogeco Media, owns and operates 21 radio stations as well as a news agency serving audiences primarily in the province of Québec.

