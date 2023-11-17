Montage Token - Assembling the Future Gold Standard of Crypto

MTGX token IEO presale starts on the 17th of November, at 03:00 UTC time, on ProBit Global crypto exchange.

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA, Nov. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Montage Token is a community-centric project seeking to introduce the "new gold standard of crypto" and increase the security of the crypto industry. Its developers aim to bring more safety for the community of holders in a financial landscape worn out by rug pulls, honey pots, and malicious bots.

Similar to a movie montage - a series of separate images edited together to create a continuous sequence - Montage Token is a string of security features and lucrative opportunities assembled into a uniform initiative committed to setting a new standard for the crypto and web3 community. These features include:

An innovative smart contract

Automatic blacklisting of malicious actors

Active security monitoring

A coded liquidity pool

A Multi-Sig marketing wallet

Binding them together is the Montage Token (MTGX), a digital asset the developers describe as worry-free and ready to enable secure investments. Its goal is to level the playing field for all traders in the volatile and unregulated crypto market.

MTGX will have a total supply of 10 billion tokens, with 46% subject to an initial burn. The remaining 5.4 billion tokens will enter circulation with the goal of achieving a market cap exceeding $1.618 billion by the end of 2025. Buying MTGX tokens will incur a 1% tax going toward the Marketing wallet. On the other hand, selling them will come with a 2.5% fee (1% Marketing, 0.6% Liquidity, 0.5% Foundation, 0.4% Burn).

A strong focus on community is another important element in the project’s ambition to establish a market-leading ecosystem. Montage Token was created to bring unity and security to the crypto market. Moreover, the team’s vision is to build and empower a global community charter to utilize crypto technology safely in their daily lives and propel positive change.

The project plans to give back to the growing community of crypto entrepreneurs through the Montage Startup Incubator. This platform will provide newcomers to crypto with collaborative support and a design base on which to build their businesses from the ground up, using the principles of “open innovation.”

Montage Token prioritizes transparency, honesty, inclusion, and diversity. These principles help foster a culture of fun, optimism, and worldwide connection that people can adhere to and enable them to develop capabilities and new partnerships.

This decentralized global structure will crystalize into the Montage Foundation, which will sponsor charitable activities in local communities to promote positive change by adopting digital currency and build further brand awareness.

In the long term, Montage Token should set a new gold standard of crypto to change how digital currencies are conducted. The team has developed a 3-year development plan that goes from establishing an initial brand strategy to launching its own decentralized exchange, Montage-X, in late 2025.

The IEO presale for MTGX tokens will occur on the 17th of November, at 03:00 UTC time, via the ProBit Global crypto exchange. The team urges the prospective community of holders and traders to follow their website and Twitter page for upcoming announcements regarding this much-anticipated event.

Stephen A. info at montagetoken.io