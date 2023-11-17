Submit Release
GUYANA FRONTIER MINING ANNOUNCES CLOSING OF ASSET PURCHASE AGREEMENT WITH PATRIOT LITHIUM LIMITED

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, November 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Guyana Frontier Mining Corp. (“Guyana” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has closed the previously announced sale of certain mineral claims located in North-West Ontario (the “Transaction”) to Patriot Lithium Limited (“Patriot”), effective November 15, 2023. The Company has received 3,379,630 common shares in the capital stock of Patriot, which remains subject to voluntary restrictions.

ABOUT GUYANA

The Company is a mineral exploration company with no current activities or operations. The Company has ceased to carry on an active business and is presently engaged in identifying and evaluating suitable assets or businesses to acquire or merge with, with a view to maximizing value for shareholders.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Binyomin Posen
Chief Executive Officer, Chief Financial Officer & Director
T: 416-481-2222
E: bposen@plazacapital.ca

Cautionary Statement Regarding “Forward-Looking” Information

Some of the statements contained in this news release are forward-looking statements and information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of words such as “expects”, “intends”, “is expected”, “potential”, “suggests” or variations of such words or phrases, or statements that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “should”, “would”, “might” or “will” be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements and information are not historical facts and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties beyond Guyana’s control. Actual results and developments are likely to differ, and may differ materially, from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements contained in this news release. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Guyana undertakes no obligation to update publicly or otherwise revise any forward-looking statements, except as may be required by law.

Binyomin Posen
Guyana Frontier Mining Corp.
bposen@plazacapital.ca

