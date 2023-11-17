Ivacy VPN Announces Black Friday & Cyber Monday Deal: 90% Off on the 5-Year Plan + Free Password Manager

90% Off on the 5-Year Plan + Free Password Manager

UNITED STATES, UNITED STATES, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ivacy VPN, a leading online privacy and security solution provider, is excited to announce an exclusive Black Friday deal that extends to Cyber Monday. Starting November 24th, 2023, users can seize the opportunity to fortify their online privacy with a staggering 90% discount on Ivacy VPN's 5-year Plan, now available at just $1/month. As a bonus, subscribers will receive a complimentary Password Manager, enhancing online security and convenience.

https://www.ivacy.com/vpn-deals/black-friday-vpn/

https://www.ivacy.com/vpn-deals/cyber-monday-vpn/

The Black Friday and Cyber Monday promotion is a testament to Ivacy VPN's commitment to providing top-notch online protection and privacy during the holiday season. The 5-year Plan, priced at an unprecedented $1/month, empowers users to navigate the internet securely, protect sensitive information, and leverage global deals and discounts by connecting to VPN servers across the globe. Cyber Monday is renowned for being the digital shopping extravaganza, and Ivacy VPN encourages users to take advantage of this extended offer to fortify their online security. Whether it's accessing geo-restricted content, safeguarding sensitive data, or simply enjoying unrestricted internet access, Ivacy VPN's 5-year Plan empowers users to navigate the digital landscape with confidence. A spokesperson for Ivacy VPN expressed enthusiasm about the extended Cyber Monday offer, stating, "As we approach the holiday season, Ivacy VPN is thrilled to give back to our users with this exceptional Black Friday and Cyber Monday offer. Our 5-year Plan ensures everyone can enjoy unparalleled online protection and privacy at an unbeatable price. And, to sweeten the deal, we're including a free Password Manager to enhance the overall digital security experience further."

With state-of-the-art encryption and secure internet access, Ivacy VPN claims to empower individuals to enjoy unrestricted online freedom while safeguarding their personal information from prying eyes.

About Ivacy VPN:

Ivacy VPN is a leading online privacy and security solution provider, offering advanced encryption and

secure internet access. Committed to keeping users safe and anonymous online, Ivacy VPN enables

individuals to enjoy unrestricted internet access while safeguarding their personal information from

potential threats.