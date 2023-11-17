Coindraw Launches TurboPay - iGaming's Fastest Withdrawal Solution

Coindraw’s TurboPay, in collaboration with its industry-leading partners, introduces a brand new withdrawal solution for the iGaming industry, ensuring 90% of transactions are completed in under 20 minutes, redefining transaction speed and security.

New York, NY, Nov. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coindraw is excited to announce the official launch of TurboPay, a groundbreaking withdrawal solution engineered for the growing iGaming space. Fusing speed, reliability, and security, TurboPay is set to redefine the landscape of crypto transactions, with it delivering near instant withdrawals unlike any other option out there.







Empowering Customers with Swift Fund Access

Collaborating with top-tier partners including Dreams and Prism , TurboPay guarantees that a staggering 90% of all withdrawal requests are processed in mere 20 minutes. All transaction requests wrap up within the hour, providing both businesses and customers an unparalleled, seamless transaction experience.



“The demand for near instantaneous withdrawals is huge, and sadly something many iGaming brands seem to overlook. By working with our partners we’ve created a product that meets this need for speed, TurboPay is the plugin solution that lets a site deliver almost instant withdrawals with minimal fuss.” said Alexander Bowring, Head of Marketing.

90% of Transactions Processed in Under 20 minutes

While many in the iGaming world have made ‘instant withdrawals’ a catchphrase rather than a commitment, TurboPay emerges as a genuine solution for swift, transparent transactions, establishing a new benchmark in the gambling space.

The Need for Speed: Research underlines that over two-thirds of online gamers value withdrawal speed when selecting a platform. TurboPay's dedication to completing all transactions within 60 minutes caters precisely to this demand, empowering businesses to deliver on player expectations.

Uptime and Liquidity Guaranteed: In the gaming world, downtime equals lost opportunity. TurboPay's 100% uptime promise guarantees uninterrupted operations, fortifying credibility and dependability. Both brands and players alike are assured unquestionable liquidity, 24/7 fund availability, eradicating any concerns about liquidity shortages.

"TurboPay isn’t just about speed. It's a shift in how customers handle and access their funds in today's digital world. Recognizing customer challenges, we've collaboratively crafted a solution with our iGaming partners.” added Bowring.





Ready to Launch

In the rapidly changing world of online transactions, TurboPay distinguishes itself through its unyielding focus on transparency and trustworthiness. By basing its services on factual insights and real player feedback, TurboPay fulfils the promise of 'instant' in the withdrawal world. “Built on the pillars of speed, reliability, and transparency, TurboPay heralds the future of transactions in the iGaming sector," states Bowring.

TurboPay will initially launch at Dreams , CryptoLoko , and Prism , with other Coindraw partners set to introduce TurboPay throughout 2024. The demand for TurboPay is high according to Bowring, “We’ve had countless enquiries about TurboPay implementation, so we are starting the rollout immediately with three of our most trusted partners”.

About Coindraw

Coindraw is a leading crypto settlement gateway, seamlessly integrating businesses into the world of blockchain. Through a revolutionary crypto settlement platform, it enables seamless, secure, and swift transactions in your preferred digital currency. With Coindraw, businesses enjoy lower transaction fees and instant settlements while reaching a global crypto-ready customer base. On the other hand, consumers are assured of secure and hassle-free transactions.

Backed by an unwavering commitment to security, speed, and customer satisfaction, Coindraw stands at the forefront of the crypto transaction revolution.

Alexander Bowring Head of Marketing Coindraw alexander(at)coindraw.ai