AgEagle to Provide Secure Drones Using SEALSQ Certified Secure Element for Defense and Public Safety Applications

TORTOLA, British Virgin Islands, Nov. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SEALSQ Corp (Nasdaq: LAES) (“SEALSQ” or “Company”), a company that focuses on developing and selling Semiconductors, PKI and Post-Quantum technology hardware and software products, and AgEagle (NYSE: UAVS) a leading provider of full stack drone, sensors and software solutions for customers worldwide in the commercial and government verticals, today announced their partnership to provide secure surveillance drones for public safety, government and defense applications.



In September 2023 AgEagle launched the eBee VISION, a cyber secure Unmanned Aerial System (UAS) designed for Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) missions. The eBee VISION embeds a SEALSQ Secure Element which is NIST FIPS140-2 Level 3 compliant and Common Criteria EAL5+ certified. Each chip is personalized with a unique Trusted Identity. This setup protects the drone from any takeover attempt, enables the drone to encrypt all data, protects the integrity of the embedded software, and provides a unique identity to the drone for GCS pairing and strong authentication.

These robust cybersecurity features, added to its unique operational capabilities, make the eBee VISION perfectly suitable to conduct public safety and defense applications. Indeed, the eBee VISION UAS is part of the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) Defense Innovation Unit (DIU) project to develop a customized command and control software that is compatible and fully compliant with the DoD Robotic and Autonomous System-Air Interoperability Profile (RAS-A IOP), within the scope of the Blue UAS program.

The global commercial drone market is projected to reach the size of around $38 billion in 2027 and the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.9 percent between 2022 and 2027 according to Statista. Key sectors such as public safety, security, defense, and inspection are at the forefront of this growth, most of them demanding robust privacy, encryption and security features.

eBee VISION delivers high-resolution video imagery made possible by its 32x zoom and powerful thermal observation capabilities, providing real-time situational awareness. Weighing only 3.5 pounds, the NDAA-compliant fixed-wing features live HD video feed, up to 90 minutes of flight time, and wireless coverage of up to 12 miles. eBee VISION can be deployed in just three minutes by a single operator and is controlled with a Ground Control System (GCS) developed with feedback from U.S. and European special forces to meet defense and public safety requirements.

“With an established track record in supplying leaders of the Commercial Drone Industry, SEALSQ is perfectly positioned to support manufacturers build cybersecure UAVs and achieve fast and cost-effective compliance with the most rigorous agencies standards,” said Carlos Moreira, CEO of SEALSQ.

AgEagle CEO, Barrett Mooney, added, “With the launch of our latest drone technology, the eBee VISION, we are dedicated to ensuring it integrates a certified secure element—a critical feature for safeguarding the data managed by our valued partners in public safety, government, and defense. Our partnership with industry leader SEALSQ underscores our commitment to protecting privacy and security.”

About AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc.:

Through its three centers of excellence, AgEagle is actively engaged in designing and delivering best-in-class flight hardware, sensors and software that solve important problems for its customers. Founded in 2010, AgEagle was originally formed to pioneer proprietary, professional-grade, fixed-winged drones and aerial imagery-based data collection and analytics solutions for the agriculture industry. Today, AgEagle is a leading provider of full stack drone solutions for customers worldwide in the energy, construction, agriculture, and government verticals. For additional information, please visit our website at www.ageagle.com.

About SEALSQ:

SEALSQ focuses on selling integrated solutions based on Semiconductors, PKI and Provisioning services, while developing Post-Quantum technology hardware and software products. Our solutions can be used in a variety of applications, from Multi-Factor Authentication tokens, Smart Energy, Smart Home Appliances, and IT Network Infrastructure, to Automotive, Industrial Automation and Control Systems.

Post-Quantum Cryptography (PQC) refers to cryptographic methods that are secure against an attack by a quantum computer. As quantum computers become more powerful, they may be able to break many of the cryptographic methods that are currently used to protect sensitive information, such as RSA and Elliptic Curve Cryptography (ECC). PQC aims to develop new cryptographic methods that are secure against quantum attacks.



For more information, please visit www.sealsq.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking statements concerning SEALSQ Corp and its businesses. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our business strategy, financial performance, results of operations, market data, events or developments that we expect or anticipates will occur in the future, as well as any other statements which are not historical facts. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, no assurance can be given that such expectations will prove to have been correct. These statements involve known and unknown risks and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates which are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Important factors that, in our view, could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements include SEALSQ's ability to implement its growth strategies; SEALSQ’s ability to generate revenue from emerging new semiconductors; SEALSQ’s ability to generate revenue from Matter certification and the new cyber trust mark standards; the successful introduction of the WISeSat picosatellite constellation; SEALSQ's ability to continue beneficial transactions with material parties, including a limited number of significant customers; market demand and semiconductor industry conditions; and the risks discussed in SEALSQ's filings with the SEC. Risks and uncertainties are further described in reports filed by SEALSQ with the SEC.

SEALSQ Corp is providing this communication as of this date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.