Monitoring Alaska’s ocean chemistry (video)

Published 17 November 2023 Presentations Leave a Comment

The ocean absorbs more than 25% of the carbon dioxide humans release into the atmosphere, which lowers the seawater pH, known as ocean acidification. Natalie Monacci (UAF) discusses monitoring projects that aid in the projections of more acidic seawater conditions that stakeholders can use to support Alaska’s culture, fisheries, and blue economy. Natalie works for the University of Alaska Fairbank’s Ocean Acidification Research Center.

PWSSC, YouTube, 16 November 2023. Video.

