La Rosa to Launch its First Office Location in Houston, Texas

Celebration, FL, Nov. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- La Rosa Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: LRHC) (“La Rosa” or the “Company”), a holding company for five agent-centric, technology-integrated, cloud-based, multi-service real estate segments, today announced that it has entered into an area development agreement with Yeimalis & Associates Financial Group under the terms of which the Company intends to launch its first office in Houston, Texas within the nearest future. The management of the Company expects that this new location will be the Company’s first office in the state of Texas and 36th office among its growing network of real estate brokerage offices in seven states in the United States and Puerto Rico.

“We are excited to continue our national expansion with the upcoming launch of the first office in Texas,” commented Joe La Rosa, CEO of the Company. “We are planning to open our first office in Harris County, Texas and to expand throughout the Houston market. We also have plans to open additional offices in most of the major markets throughout Texas in future. We believe our brokerage model is unique when compared to many of our competitors in the local market, which offers a 100% commission and revenue share plan. We provide our real estate brokers and sales agents who are seeking financial independence with a turnkey solution and support them in growing their brokerages while they fund their own businesses. Additionally, we believe that our proprietary technology, training, and the support that we provide to our agents at a minimal cost to them is one of the best offered in the industry.”

“We believe Texas is the perfect addition to our growing list of offices serving markets in the south. Texas has experienced significant population growth in recent years, which, in our view, leads to increased demand for real estate services. The state has a robust and diversified economy, driven by sectors such as energy, technology, healthcare, and agriculture. Furthermore, Texas has vast amounts of undeveloped land, providing prime opportunities for real estate development. This can be particularly attractive for brokers involved in land transactions or those interested in participating in the development process. Additionally, Texas is often considered a business-friendly state due to its lower tax burden and fewer regulatory hurdles compared to some other states which can attract businesses, leading to increased demand for commercial real estate services. We look forward to introducing our brand and cutting-edge solutions to the great state of Texas,” concluded Mr. La Rosa.

About La Rosa Holdings Corp.

La Rosa is a holding company for five agent-centric, technology-integrated, cloud-based, multi-service real estate segments. In addition to providing person-to-person residential and commercial real estate brokerage services to the public, the Company cross-sells ancillary technology-based products and services primarily to its sales agents and the sales agents associated with their franchisees. La Rosa’s business is organized based on the services they provide internally to their agents and to the public, which are residential and commercial real estate brokerage, franchising, real estate brokerage education and coaching, and property management. La Rosa has 10 La Rosa Realty corporate real estate brokerage offices located in Florida, 26 La Rosa Realty franchised real estate brokerage offices in six states in the United States and Puerto Rico. The Company’s real estate brokerage offices, both corporate and franchised, are staffed with more than 2,470 licensed real estate brokers and sales associates..

For more information, please visit: https://www.larosaholdings.com



Stay connected with La Rosa, sign up for news alerts here: larosaholdings.com/email-alerts .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding the Company’s current expectations that are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Such statements include statements regarding the Company’s ability to grow its business and other statements that are not historical facts, including statements which may be accompanied by the words “intends,” “may,” “will,” “plans,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “projects,” “predicts,” “estimates,” “aims,” “believes,” “hopes,” “potential” or similar words. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Actual results could differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements due to certain factors, including without limitation, the Company's ability to achieve profitable operations, customer acceptance of new services, the demand for the Company’s services and the Company’s customers' economic condition, the impact of competitive services and pricing, general economic conditions and other risk factors detailed in the Company's filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC”). You are urged to carefully review and consider any cautionary statements and other disclosures, including the statements made under the headings “Risk Factors” and elsewhere in documents that we file from time to time with the SEC. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made only as of the date of the this press release, and La Rosa does not undertake any responsibility to update any forward-looking statements in this release, except as may be required by applicable law. References and links to websites have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites is not incorporated by reference into this press release.

For more information, contact: info@larosaholdings.com



Investor Relations Contact:

Crescendo Communications, LLC

David Waldman/Natalya Rudman

Tel: (212) 671-1020

Email: LRHC@crescendo-ir.com



