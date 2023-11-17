Rosmarinic Acid Sales to Exceed US$ 309.6 million by 2033 amid Rising Applications across Food & Beverage and Cosmetic Sectors | Future Market Insights, Inc.

Global rosmarinic acid market thrives on its diverse applications in food and pharmaceutical sectors. Derived from herbs, it provides antioxidants and health benefits. Rising demand in food preservation and pharmaceutical treatments propels lucrative growth.

NEWARK, Del, Nov. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Future Market Insights (FMI), the global rosmarinic acid market is presently valued at US$ 130.0 million in 2023. It is further poised to thrive at a CAGR of 9.1% during the forecast period 2023 to 2033. By 2033, total market size is projected to reach US$ 309.6 million.



Globally, the rosmarinic acid market is expanding at a rapid pace. This is attributable to an increase in applications across a variety of industries.

Rosmarinic acid is a polyphenolic chemical found naturally in herbs like rosemary, basil, and sage. It has antioxidant qualities and may have numerous health benefits.

Rosmarinic acid has also shown encouraging results as a feed supplement in boosting growth, reproductive performance, fertility, anti-oxidant status, and immunologic indices in animals. As a result, it is increasingly being employed in animal feed applications, which is expected to drive the market.

With increasing consumer interest in natural ingredients with potential health benefits, the rosmarinic acid industry is expected to witness sustained growth across multiple sectors including food, healthcare, and personal care.

The antioxidant qualities of rosmarinic acid make it an excellent choice for skincare products. Because of its antioxidant and anti-inflammatory characteristics, it can help battle oxidative stress, protect against environmental damage, and soothe irritated or sensitive skin.

Rosmarinic acid has beneficial effects on conditions such as allergies, inflammation-related diseases, and skin disorders. As a result, it is being widely used in dietary supplements or incorporated into pharmaceutical formulations.

Key Takeaways from the Rosmarinic Acid Market Report:

The global rosmarinic acid market is expected to reach a market valuation of US$ 129.2 million by the end of 2033.

by the end of 2033. By application, food & beverages segment is predicted to reach a valuation of US$ 22.6 million in 2023.

in 2023. The United States rosmarinic acid industry is projected to attain a valuation of US$ 102.4 million by 2033.

by 2033. China market is anticipated to reach a valuation of US$ 17.2 million by 2033.

by 2033. Rosmarinic acid demand in India is estimated to rise at a CAGR of 10.4% during the prediction period.



“The rosmarinic acid industry is witnessing lucrative growth, driven by its versatile applications in food, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, and agriculture. Increasing consumer demand for natural ingredients and their potential health benefits further contributes to the market's expansion.” – says Nandini Roy Choudhury ( client Partner for Food and Beverages at Future Market Insights, Inc.)

Who is Winning?

Naturex (part of Givaudan), Kalsec Inc., Nutra Green Biotechnology Co., Ltd., Layn Natural Ingredients Corp., Hunan E.K Herb Co., Ltd, Monteloeder, Kingherbs Limited, Hunan Nutramax Inc., Changsha Vigorous-Tech Co., Ltd., Shaanxi Yi An Biological Technology Co., Ltd, Blue California, and others are the few leading players operating in the market.

Investments in research & development, acquisitions, and mergers are beneficial strategies for companies in terms of improving their product quality and expanding their market reach. This is because combining resources, expertise, and customer base can lead to access to new technology, distribution channels, manufacturing facilities, and talent.

Similarly, launching new products can help businesses stay competitive and meet the changing consumer demands, allowing them to attract new customers and retain existing ones while increasing their market share. For instance,

In 2020, Blue California and biotech developer Conagen commercialized Rosavel®, a next-generation natural preservation solution with 98% high-purity rosmarinic acid.



Get More Valuable Insights

FMI has released an objective assessment of the global rosmarinic acid industry, presenting past demand data from 2018 to 2022 and projecting forecast statistics for the 2023 to 2033 period.

The study reveals market projections based on product type (>96% purity and <=97% purity), form (powder and liquid), application (food and beverage, pharmaceuticals, nutraceutical, cosmetics & personal care, and animal feed), and region

Key Companies Profiled

Naturex (part of Givaudan)

Kalsec Inc.

Nutra Green Biotechnology Co., Ltd.

Layn Natural Ingredients Corp.

Blue California

Hunan E.K Herb Co., Ltd

Monteloeder

Kingherbs Limited

Hunan Nutramax Inc.

Changsha Vigorous-Tech Co., Ltd.

Shaanxi Yi An Biological Technology Co., Ltd



Rosmarinic Acid Market by Category

By Product Type:

>96% Purity

<=97% Purity

By Form:

Powder

Liquid

By Application:

Food and Beverage

Pharmaceuticals

Nutraceuticals

Cosmetics & Personal Care

Animal Feed



By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

Middle East & Africa



Author

Nandini Roy Choudhury (Client Partner for Food & Beverages at Future Market Insights, Inc.) has 7+ years of management consulting experience. She advises industry leaders and explores off-the-eye opportunities and challenges. She puts processes and operating models in place to support their business objectives.

She has exceptional analytical skills and often brings thought leadership to the table.

Nandini has vast functional expertise in key niches, including but not limited to food ingredients, nutrition & health solutions, animal nutrition, and marine nutrients. She is also well-versed in the pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, retail, and chemical sectors, where she advises market participants to develop methodologies and strategies that deliver results.

Her core expertise lies in corporate growth strategy, sales and marketing effectiveness, acquisitions and post-merger integration and cost reduction. Nandini has an MBA in Finance from MIT School of Business. She also holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Electrical Engineering from Nagpur University, India.

Nandini has authored several publications, and quoted in journals including Beverage Industry, Bloomberg, and Wine Industry Advisor.

