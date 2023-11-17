A New Wave of Crafting Supplies from Altenew Launches Paper Crafters into a New Era of Paper Crafting

Altenew's new Foldable Cutting & Alignment Mat is a game changer for paper crafters. Paper crafters who love to stay organized are racing to add the new organizational labels to their collections. Beautiful projects created with the November released paper crafting products.

Your ideas will burst to life from paper once you add these fun products to your stash.” — Jen Rzasa, Altenew Vice President of Product Development

NEW YORK, USA, November 17, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- Altenew , a renowned brand in the paper crafting industry, is all set to unveil a series of innovative products this November. These releases are not just additions to the crafting toolbox, but they are also sources of inspiration, designed to enhance the crafting journey and bring paper crafting projects to life.The first release of the month is a tribute to the enchanting charm of the wild. This collection allows art to meet nature, featuring designs that draw inspiration from the diverse creatures of the world. From the delicate intricacy of insects to the majestic allure of wildlife and the lush beauty of the surrounding foliage, these designs are brought to life through an array of crafting tools including stamps, dies, hot foil plates, stencils, 3D embossing folders, and Betterpress plates. The release promises to infuse a touch of nature’s charm into the projects, opening up a world of creative possibilities: personalized baby shower gifts, beautiful floral handmade cards, and more. Paper crafters have already added lots of their favorites from this release to their personal collections.Altenew also came out with brand-new organization labels for their ink pads, ink blending tools, and ink blending brushes. These organizational stickers are perfect for paper crafters who like to stay organized in their crafting stations while experiencing ease and convenience while crafting.The second big release of the month features the ever-popular Marvelous Monthly Subscription release that is a must-have for all paper crafting enthusiasts. This release is a floral fiesta, featuring designs of coreopses, roses, peonies, hellebores, and more. Whether one is into card making, scrapbooking, or journaling, this collection has everything needed to let ideas bloom on paper. “Your ideas will burst to life from paper once you add these fun products to your stash,” shared Altenew Vice President, Jen Rzasa, in the product release announcement. “We can’t wait to see what you create!”However, perhaps most notable of the November releases, is the newly designed Foldable Cutting & Alignment Mat. This innovative product is a testament to Altenew’s commitment to providing solutions that are not only functional but also enhance the user’s crafting experience. This self-healing mat is designed to protect table tops while offering seamless functionality and ease of use. The mat features a user-friendly grid, displaying inch measurements in a crisp white hue against a sleek black background, ensuring precision in every cut and alignment.Key features of the mat include:1) A generous grid size of 17” × 11” with 1/4” increments2) Clearly marked zero-centering vertical and horizontal lines for perfect alignment3) The convenience of folding for easy transport and storage4) Durable and self-healing material that stands the test of time5) Easy to clean surface for hassle-free maintenanceAltenew’s November releases are more than just new products; they are sources of inspiration, tools for enhancing the crafting experience, and catalysts for creating beautiful projects. Paper crafters can always count on this paper crafting company to provide new supplies for them to explore and test the limits of their creativity.Established in April 2014, Altenew strives to bring elegant, natural, and versatile designs to paper crafting products. Altenew knows that the personal, delicate touches of a handmade card or scrapbook page can bring joy to the most important people in your life, and it is proud to create products that help inspire creative projects and one-of-a-kind handmade creations. ﻿

