Ultra Lithium Inc. Appoints Directors

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ultra Lithium Inc. (TSX-V: ULT OTCQB: ULTXF) (“Ultra Lithium” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that Kiki Smith and Graham Adria have been appoint to the Company’s board of directors.



Graham Adria was appointed to the board of directors on November 15, 2023. Graham Adria has extensive experience as a corporate lawyer and currently works for an international law firm in Beijing. He is experienced in cross-border transactions in the resources sector, particularly on small and mid-cap mining transactions into Africa and Asia. Graham received his Bachelor of Arts (Honors) in Political Science from the University of Alberta and his Juris Doctor from Osgoode Hall. Graham is called to the bar in Ontario.

Kiki Smith was elected to the Company’s board of directors at the annual general meeting of shareholders on May 24, 2023. Kiki holds a CPA designation and has over 20 years of experience in the mining, technology and food services sectors. Kiki currently serves as a director and CFO of various issuers.

Mr. Weiguo Lang, CEO stated, “Kiki Smith has served as the Company’s CFO since 2015 and we are pleased to have her take on this additional role. We also welcome Graham Adria whose international experience will be a valuable asset to the Company.”

Mr. Shaoguo Cao did not stand for re-election at the Company’s annual general meeting. The Company would like to thank Mr. Cao for his contribution and wishes him well in his future endeavours.

The Company’s officers and directors are:

Weiguo Lang, CEO, Chairman

Kiki Smith, CFO, Corporate Secretary, Director, Audit committee member

Andrew Lee Smith, Independent Director, Audit committee member

Graham Adria, Independent Director, Audit committee member

About Ultra Lithium Inc.

Ultra Lithium Inc. is an exploration and development company with a focus on the acquisition and development of lithium, gold, and copper assets. The Company holds a brine lithium property in Argentina, hard rock spodumene type lithium properties at the Georgia Lake / Forgan Lake area in northwestern Ontario, Canada, and a brine lithium property in the Big Smoky Valley, Nevada, USA. The Company also holds other gold and base metals properties in Argentina.

