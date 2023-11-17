Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,166 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 453,096 in the last 365 days.

Canada's PM stressed priority to developing ties with Việt Nam amid complex global developments

VIETNAM, November 17 -  

 

SAN FRANCISCO — President Võ Văn Thưởng had a meeting with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in San Francisco, the US, on November 16 (local time), on the sideline of the APEC Economic Leaders’ Week.

The two leaders spoke highly of the Việt Nam-Canada Comprehensive Partnership, which has enjoyed constant development over the past time, with two-way trade in 2022 topping US$7 billion, up nearly 17 per cent year-on-year.

Việt Nam is currently the largest trade partner of Canada in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), while Canada is the second largest trade partner of Việt Nam in the Americas.

People-to-people exchanges have been bolstered, they stressed, adding the Vietnamese community in Canada with 300,000 people have served as a bridge to promote the bilateral ties.

With a view to developing the Comprehensive Partnership in a more stable and practical fashion, President Thưởng suggested both sides maintain exchanges at all levels, step up cooperation between localities, and maintain existing dialogue mechanisms in the fields of politics-diplomacy, defence-security, and economy-trade.

He recommended PM Trudeau and the Canadian Government continue creating favourable conditions for the Vietnamese community in Canada, and support Việt Nam to better engage in the UN’s peacekeeping operations.

Việt Nam welcomes PM Trudeau’s visit in the coming time, he said.

PM Trudeau affirmed that Canada treasures the relations with Việt Nam, and expressed his impression of the country’s economic growth.

Amidst many challenges in the global situation, Canada will continue giving priority to developing its ties with Việt Nam, particularly in politics-diplomacy, economy-trade, education-training, security-defence, and people-to-people exchanges, he said.

The two leaders also discussed several regional and global issues of mutual concern, including the East Sea (known internationally as the South China Sea). They affirmed further collaboration with and support for each other at multilateral forums, including the UN and APEC, while upholding the role of international law. — VNS

 

You just read:

Canada's PM stressed priority to developing ties with Việt Nam amid complex global developments

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more