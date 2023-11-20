STUDENTS AT THE CANBERRA INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY WINNERS OF THE PROVOLONE VALPADANA PDO CHEESE COMPETITION

Celebrity chef Luca Ciano awarded three scholarships to the talented young chefs who won the best recipe with the Provolone Valpadana PDO

CREMONA, ITALY, November 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- – Yumei Feng, Mehak Kukreja, Yen Tung Lin are the winners of the Provolone Valpadana PDO Cheese Competition, the contest organized by the Provolone Protection Consortium to reward students and future chefs who have been able to best interpret, with their own personal recipe, the spirit of this PDO cheese.

The awards ceremony took place at the Canberra Institute of Technology, the school that offers apprenticeships, degree certificates, and specific service industry training courses.

The contest was judged by the celebrity star Luca Ciano, a great connoisseur of PDO cheese and David Bain - Head Teacher del Canberra Institute of Technology, Chef Francesco Balestrieri - Executive Chef of East Hotel's Agostinis and consultant to the Italian Embassy.

The challenge involving 40 students, was based on stringent evaluation criteria such as the correct mise en place, the ability to enhance the taste and consistency of Provolone Valpadana PDO within the recipe, the balance of flavours and of nutritional values, as well as adequate preparation methods.

And it was the acclaimed television chef who rewarded the highest-scoring students, first place in the Provolone Valpadana PDO Cheese Competition ranking. The young talent who won the first prize is Yumei Feng. With his recipe called St Honoré Provolone Valpadana PDO Cake, he won a scholarship worth $2,500 made available by the Protection Consortium, in attendance at the online awards ceremony.

Satisfaction for Mehak Kukreja and Yen Tung Lin in second and third place too, who received a cash prize of $1,000 and $500 respectively with recipes: crispy Provolone Valpadana PDO Pie and Provolone Valpadana PDO creme brulee with rosemary, tuile biscuits, blood orange crumble.

All the other students were given a certificate of participation for having interpreted, at their discretion, the mild or strong soul of Provolone Valpadana PDO in original recipes.

“The culinary challenges are a driving force for new stimuli and new explorations of flavours: this is why we believe that training, motivating and rewarding promising chefs is the direction to follow so that they become ambassadors of our PDO cheese in Australia, a market that gives us great satisfaction and in which we want to continue investing" - concludes Giovanni Guarneri, President of the Consorzio Tutela Provolone Valpadana.

The Provolone Valpadana PDO Cheese Competition falls within the scope of the promotion project “Born to Be Authentic – Provolone Valpadana, a PDO cheese from Europe”, promoted by the Protection Consortium and co-financed by the European Commission, with the aim of increasing the awareness and consumption of PDO cheese in Australia.

For more information, visit the project's official website www.borntobeauthentic.eu, which can also be followed on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Borntobeauthenticeu-109090364901590 and Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/borntobeauthenticeu/

