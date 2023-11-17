PingWind Inc Luis Ibarra Recognized as One of the Top 10 CTOs to Watch in 2024 by International Business Times
PingWind Inc., a leading provider of cyber, IT, software development, and management consulting solutions for federal agencies, is proud to announce that its Chief Technology Officer, Luis Ibarra, has been recognized as one of the "Top 10 CTOs to Watch in 2024" by the prestigious International Business Times.
— Aaron Moak, CEO
Luis Ibarra has been instrumental in driving the growth and success of PingWind Inc., which operates across 30 states and internationally in Honduras and Cuba. With over two decades of experience in the industry, Ibarra's innovative strategies and forward-thinking approach have set him apart as a trusted expert in the field.
As CTO of PingWind Inc., Luis Ibarra has played a pivotal role in the company's focus on next-generation supply chain processes, contributing to its continued success. His extensive experience working closely with renowned Fortune 100/500 companies has solidified his reputation as a leader and innovator in the technology sector.
Ibarra's expertise in cybersecurity and software development has been instrumental in advancing national security and transforming the healthcare sector. His proactive approach and profound insights have established him as a respected leader in the industry.
Luis Ibarra's dedication to innovation and excellence drives PingWind Inc.'s success, ensuring the company maintains its upward trajectory and remains at the forefront of the technology and cybersecurity landscape.
"We are incredibly proud of Luis Ibarra's recognition as one of the Top 10 CTOs to Watch in 2024 by the International Business Times," said Aaron Moak, CEO at PingWind Inc. "His visionary leadership and commitment to excellence have been instrumental in our company's growth and success. This recognition is a testament to his outstanding contributions to the technology industry."
For more information about PingWind Inc. and Luis Ibarra, please visit https://www.pingwind.com/
About PingWind Inc.:
PingWind is a CVE-certified Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned (SDVOSB) that focuses on increasing the security and performance of customers' IT and operational assets. PingWind's founders have extensive experience with both Management Consulting and IT Services. They leverage federal government, military and Fortune 100 experience, both international and domestic, to deliver results.
With an employee base of more than 200 employees across 30 states and two offices in Washington DC and Virginia, PingWind provides mission-critical services for our Federal Government partners.
PingWind acquired Exeter Information Technology Services, LLC (Exeter) on January 17, 2023. EITS is a wholly owned subsidiary of PingWind, Inc. PingWind is also a successor to Delta Research Associates (DRA), which was acquired and integrated in 2019.
