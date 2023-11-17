HAILEY HERMIDA UNVEILS HER LATEST SINGLE, A REFLECTIVE TAKE ON THE COMPLEXITIES OF RELATIONSHIPS

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, November 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sixteen-year-old Los Angeles-based actress and singer-songwriter Hailey Hermida is excited to announce the release of her latest single 'Hurting Me,' on November 17, her first venture into the pop rock genre. This new direction comes after her performances at renowned venues like The Whisky, The Federal, and The Mint where she discovered her passion for this expressive musical style.

Hailey drew inspiration for this song from a friend's personal experiences in a relationship. Noticing the depth and complexity in his stories, she envisioned the potential for a compelling song. The process unfolded organically in the studio, with the chorus coming to life within minutes.

Hailey shares, “The pre-choruses are my favorite part. They really dive into the mysterious theme, which unexpectedly mirrored the song’s essence.” This unique angle offers listeners a glimpse into the often cryptic and mysterious nature of relationships, akin to solving a riddle.

Hailey hopes this song resonates with listeners, especially those navigating the complexities of their own relationships. "Relationships can often feel like we're solving a mystery, trying to understand different perspectives and find common ground," she reflects.

This is Hailey’s fourth single. Known for her heartfelt and thought-provoking lyrics, Hailey continues to connect with her audience through her music.

Hailey's creativity extends beyond the recording studio and film set. As a versatile actress and musician, she continually discovers new avenues for her creative expression. Additionally, Hailey engages with a large online community on TikTok, where she shares humorous and relatable content with over half a million followers, often featuring her family under the handle @thehermidas.

Hurting Me is available on all major platforms, including Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, and Tidal.

About Hailey Hermida

Dallas-born Hailey Hermida is a multifaceted talent in the entertainment industry, known both for her acting and her career as a singer-songwriter. Her acting credits include NBC's 'Reverie,' a role alongside Sarah Shahi, and 'Anonymous Killers' on Amazon Prime. Hailey also lent her voice to various characters in the Netflix series 'Maya and the Three' with Zoe Saldana. Additionally, she lent her voice to the character of Young Elena in the Disney Junior series 'Elena of Avalor' and contributed to the Oscar-nominated film 'Klaus' on Netflix. In addition to these credits, Hailey has appeared in various national commercials.