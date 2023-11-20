Le Boats Black Friday offer opens The Door to Memorable Boating Adventures in 2024
Le Boats Memorable Boating Adventure in 2024PALM BEACH, FLORIDA, USA, November 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Le Boat, a leading provider of private, boating experiences, is thrilled to unveil Its highly anticipated, Black Friday offer, granting prospective travelers, an extraordinary opportunity to plan the 2024 adventures on the water.
The “Let's Go Boating in 2024”. Black Friday offer allows Eco explorers to save back on the next boating vacation whether you dream of meandering long the picture waterways of France or embarking on an adventure in the in the beautiful landscapes of Canada, Le Boat has something for everyone. The promotion includes:
• Save up to 25% on France boat rental vacations.
• Save up to 20% on Canada boat rental vacations.
• Applicable to rentals for 7 or more nights with travel dates set for 2024.
• Booking.: November 16 to November 28, 2023.
Valid for new bookings made Nov 16-28th 2023 for travel in 2024. Saving will vary depending on boat type, duration of travel and destination. France savings of 25% valid on select budget and comfort boats and saving of 20% valid on Rideau Canal and Trent-Severn Waterway boat rentals on Horizon 3, 4 and 5. Call 1-800-734-5491 for full details or visit www.leboat.com/deals
ABOUT LE BOAT:
Le Boat has been an industry leader for over 50 years, offering travelers a unique way to explore the worlds waterways. With a fleet of 950 boats situated at more than 33 departure bases across eight European countries. – Belgium, England, France, Germany, island, Italy, Netherlands, and Scotland – along with an additional fleet of 32 boats in Canada was sailing Ontario is UNESCO, R I DEAU canal, Lebout caters to a diverse range of adventures.
What sets Le Boat apart is accessibility to travelers of all backgrounds whether they possess previous boating experience or not. No boating license is required to embark on a live boat adventure. Travelers are given the tools and knowledge to captain, their own boats, setting their own pace, and following flexible itineraries. The boats boats offer accommodations ranging from 1 to 5 cabins, accommodating up to 12 guests, and itinerary spanning from short 3 to 6 not getaways to more extensive 7 to 10–night vacations.
Le Boat boat vacation is a unique opportunity for couples, multi generation, families, or groups of friends, seeking an exciting and relaxing adventure. Travelers have the freedom to explore at the only jet and pace, docking, wherever they wish to explore charming, waterside towns, and villages along the chosen itinerary.
For more information about the boat and it's black Friday offer, please contact
Media contact arnelle@arnellekendallinternational.com telephone 561-789-8286.
