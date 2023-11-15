When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Company Announcement Date: November 15, 2023

Foodborne Illness Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Potential Salmonella contamination Company Name: Sofia Produce, LLC dba Trufresh Brand Name: Product Description: Product Description

For Immediate Release, November 15, 2023 SOFIA PRODUCE, LLC, of Nogales, Arizona which does business under the name “Trufresh” (“Trufresh”) has expanded its recall of all sizes of fresh cantaloupes packaged in cardboard containers labeled with the “Malichita” label, to include the following additional sales order numbers distributed between October 16, 2023 and October 23, 2023 because they have the potential to be contaminated with Salmonella. The additional sales order numbers are: 128663, 128712, 128713, 128662, 128680, 225252, 225231, 419719, 419721, 419828, 419803, 612235, 612273.

Salmonella is an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy persons infected with Salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea (which may be bloody), nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. In rare circumstances, infection with Salmonella can result in the organism getting into the bloodstream and producing more severe illnesses such as arterial infections (i.e., infected aneurysms), endocarditis and arthritis.

The Cantaloupes were distributed directly to the following States in the United States: Arizona, California. Maryland, New Jersey, Tennessee, Illinois, Michigan, Wisconsin, Texas, Florida and Canada. The Cantaloupes would have reached consumers through retail produce markets which may be located in states other than those listed above.

The Cantaloupes are packaged in cardboard containers bearing the “Malichita” Label (picture attached). The cantaloupes also have an individual PLU sticker placed upon each cantaloupe in the form of the attached picture. As shown in the picture, the PLU sticker has a top half which is white which has the word “Malichita” written in script in black letters. The bottom of the PLU sticker is black and has the number “4050” prominently displayed in white letters together with the words “Product of Mexico/produit du Mexique”. This label will identify individual Malichita cantaloupes purchased by consumers.

There have been no reported illnesses associated with the subject cantaloupes, to date.

Trufresh is performing this recall after the Canadian Food Inspection Agency has determined that additional cantaloupes have possible Salmonella contamination. The Canadian Food Inspection Agency’s original recall of cantaloupes packaged with the same Malichita label and bearing the same PLU due to possible Salmonella contamination for cantaloupes sold to Fruits et Légumes Gaétan Bono. The updated Canadian Food inspection Agency Announcement can be found here: https://recalls-rappels.canada.ca/en/alert-recall/malichita-brand-cantaloupesrecalled-due-salmonella Trufresh’s investigation has revealed that the above-listed order numbers may have been associated with the cantaloupes sold to Fruits et Légumes Gaétan Bono.

Consumers should take the following actions:

Check to see if you have recalled products

Do not consume, serve, use, sell, or distribute recalled products

Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased

Consumers who are unsure if they have purchased the recalled product are advised to contact their retailer

If you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, contact your healthcare provider

Information for Buyers:

Trufresh is contacting each of the individual buyers under the foregoing orders to advise them of the recall. If the buyers associated with the above sales order numbers have not already been contacted by Trufresh, they should contact Trufresh at the number below.

Buyers associated with the above sales order numbers should remove any remaining product from their sales inventory.

Additional Order Numbers: 128663, 128712, 128713, 128662, 128680, 225252, 225231, 419719, 419721, 419828, 419803, 612235, 612273

Order Numbers Already Subject to Recall: 0128556, 0128624, 0128630, 0128632, 0128640, 0128643, 0128644, 0128646, 0128648, 0128651, -0128656, 0128669, 0128680, 0128682, 0128683, 0128700, 0225200, 0225201, 0225206, 0225214, 0225219, 0225222, 0225226, 0225227, 0225228, 0419611, 0419629, 0419630, 0419636, 0419671, 0419688, 0419693, 0419696, 0419697, 0419704, 0419710, 0419718, 0419772, 0516255, 0516268, 0516271, 0516279, 0516301, 0612143, 0612144, 0612148, 0612154, 0612156, 0612158, 0612171, 0612190, 0612191, 0612197, 0612198, 0612209, 0612225

The Buyers should then dispose of the product and retain their records of disposal.

Consumers who have purchased the recalled products may obtain additional information by contacting Rafael Roiz Tru Fresh’s representative Monday through Friday between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. Mountain Standard Time at (520) 394-7370.