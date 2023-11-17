IRS Announces How Early Taxes Can Be Filed in 2024: Get a Head Start

Early Tax Filing Filing Taxes Early Efile Taxes

TRAVERSE CITY, MI, US, November 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The start of a new year always brings with it the anticipation of tax season. Many taxpayers are curious about when they can file their tax returns for the year 2023.

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) has announced the estimated start date for filing taxes in 2024, and taxpayers can look forward to submitting their returns earlier than in previous years.

According to the IRS, the estimated start date for filing 2023 taxes is January 18, 2024. It's important to note that this date may be subject to change, but it's unlikely to be pushed back.

Taxpayers who file their returns electronically and choose direct deposit for their refund can expect to receive their refund within 21 days of filing. This is a faster and more convenient option than waiting for a paper check to arrive in the mail.

One of the key highlights of filing taxes early is that taxpayers can receive their refund sooner. This can be especially helpful with financial goals, such as paying off debt or saving for a down payment on a home.

Additionally, filing early can help avoid the rush of last-minute filers and reduce the risk of errors or delays in processing tax returns.

It's also important to note that filing early doesn't necessarily mean taxes have to be paid early. Taxpayers have until April 15, 2024, to pay any taxes owed for the year 2024. However, if taxes are owed and not paid by the deadline, Individuals may be subject to penalties and interest charges.

In conclusion, taxpayers can start filing their 2024 tax returns on January 18, 2024. Filing early can help receive a refund sooner, avoid the rush of last-minute filers, and reduce the risk of errors or delays in processing a return.

