Province receives final report on the comprehensive review of the Employment Standards Act

CANADA, November 16 - Island workers and employers can expect clearer, and more inclusive language to provincial employment legislation.

The Employment Standards Act Comprehensive Review Panel completed their review of the Employment Standards Act (ESA) and the Youth Employment Act, and have made 110 recommendations to these Acts based on the following key themes:

Using more plain and consistent language, and inclusive definitions across legislation;

Providing workers and employers more training and education on their employment rights and obligations;

Increasing transparency in legislated processes, such as investigations, hearings, board decisions, and exemptions; and,

Appropriate resources to administer the changes.

“How we see and define employment and workplaces has changed a great deal over the years, and we need modern legislation that reflects the socioeconomic realities of today and tomorrow. The final report of this comprehensive review captures both worker and employer perspectives and puts forward important recommendations that will allow us to advance healthy, safe and supportive workplaces all across PEI.” - Workforce, Advanced Learning and Population Minister Jenn Redmond

