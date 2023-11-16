EnergyAid Announces Expansion to Arizona
EnergyAid, California's leading solar service and repair company, is proud to announce the opening of a new office in Arizona. This expansion marks a significant milestone in EnergyAid's mission to provide top-tier solar maintenance and repair services across the United States.
Founded in 2012, EnergyAid has rapidly become the go-to provider for solar system services in California, offering unparalleled expertise in the maintenance, repair, and evaluation of residential solar installations. The company's success is evident in its impressive track record of completing up to 550 service calls per week through its six offices across California.
The new Arizona office is part of EnergyAid's strategic plan to extend its reach and expertise to more states, following the demand for high-quality solar services. This expansion is not just about growth but also about bringing EnergyAid's commitment to renewable energy and sustainable living to a wider audience.
"Expanding into Arizona is a natural step for us," said Will Johnson, co-founder of EnergyAid. "We've seen a growing need for knowledgeable solar maintenance and repair services. Many homeowners are unaware of the upkeep required to maintain efficient solar systems. Our goal is to fill this gap by offering our comprehensive range of services, from routine cleaning to complex inverter replacements."
EnergyAid's Arizona office will provide the same high-quality services that have made them a household name in California. This includes educating customers on monitoring and maintaining their solar systems for optimal performance, thus promoting a sustainable and energy-efficient lifestyle.
"We are excited to bring our expertise and passion for solar energy to Arizona," added Johnson. "This expansion is just the beginning of our journey to make solar energy maintenance and repair accessible and straightforward for everyone."
