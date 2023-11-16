AB660 in Asm: Fiscal estimate received - 2023-11-16
WISCONSIN, November 16 - An Act to amend 71.05 (6) (a) 15., 71.10 (4) (i), 71.21 (4) (a), 71.26 (2) (a) 4., 71.30 (3) (f), 71.34 (1k) (g), 71.45 (2) (a) 10. and 71.49 (1) (f); and to create 20.835 (2) (et), 71.05 (6) (a) 30., 71.07 (8s), 71.21 (8), 71.26 (3) (hi), 71.28 (8s), 71.45 (2) (a) 25. and 71.47 (8s) of the statutes; Relating to: creating a tax credit for employer child care programs and making an appropriation. (FE)
Status: A - Ways and Means
