SB624 in Sen: Fiscal estimate received - 2023-11-16

WISCONSIN, November 16 - An Act to amend 20.370 (4) (dq), 289.41 (3) (c), 289.41 (11) (a) 4. and 289.68 (1); and to create 20.370 (4) (dr), 289.41 (3m) and 289.68 (4m) of the statutes; Relating to: method for establishing proof of financial responsibility for municipal solid waste facilities; payments for closure, long-term care, and corrective action costs for certain solid or hazardous waste facilities; extending the time limit for emergency rule procedures; providing an exemption from emergency rule procedures; granting rule-making authority; and making an appropriation. (FE)