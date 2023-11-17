Tamil Eelam National Flag Day to Be Observed Around the World on November 21st- TGTE
Tamils did not have a flag during the nearly four and a half centuries of colonial rule. It was the Tamil National Leader Hon. Velupillai Prabhakaran who recognized the importance of the flag for the Tamil Nation kin 1989, introduced and hoisted it on the 21st of November 1990.
The parliament of the Transnational Government of Tamil Eelam (TGTE) on October 4 th resolved and declared November 21st as the Tamil Eelam National Flag Day.
In the TGTE National Flag Day proclamation it is stated inter alia that “[T]his flag which represents all the people belonging to the Nation of Tamil of Tamil Eelam across the globe stands for the sovereignty, and the right to self-determination of the Tamil Eelam Nation. It is a reminder of the immeasurable supreme sacrifice made by the Eelam Tamil Nation fighting for it’s retrieval and emancipation from foreign rule and Sinhala Buddhist hegemony. "
The proclamation concludes “On this , the Tamil Eelam National Flag Day, we solemnly swear by the flag we proudly hold, and loudly proclaim for the whole world to hear that, on the basis of the right to self-determination, reversion to sovereignty and remedial justice the Tamil Eelam People based on human ethics we would courageously with indomitable spirit to establish our rightful Independent state of Tamil Eelam and a free society where social justice prevails , overcoming all and any obstacles that may come to our way”.
National Flag Day events have been organized in Canada, France, U. K and U.S.A. The agenda includes Rallying beats of Parai Drum, Marching Bands, Dances of the Arising, Homeland songs, Inspirational speech etc. Awards and Certificates of Participation will be given to the second generation who participated in the essay competition organized by the TGTE in connection with the National Flag Day.
The topics of the essays are:
“Hon. Velupillai Prabhakaran symbol of the Tamil Nationhood,”
Tamil Eelam National Flag Day” and
“Maveerar Day (Heroes Day)”.
It is pointed out that the Tamils neither participated in the design of the Sri Lankan flag, nor accepted the Sri Lankan flag, which depicts a lion with a sword. This image was conceived by the Sinhala elites in 1915. the hundred anniversary of the fall of the Kandy Kingdom to the British.
ABOUT THE TRANSNATIONAL GOVERNMENT OF TAMIL EELAM (TGTE):
The Transnational Government of Tamil Eelam (TGTE) is a democratically elected Government of over a million strong Tamils (from the island of Sri Lanka) living in several countries around the world.
TGTE was formed after the mass killing of Tamils by the Sri Lankan Government in 2009.
TGTE thrice held internationally supervised elections among Tamils around the world to elect 132 Members of Parliament. It has two chambers of Parliament: The House of Representatives and the Senate and also a Cabinet.
TGTE is leading a campaign to realize the political aspirations of Tamils through peaceful, democratic, and diplomatic means and its Constitution mandates that it should realize its political objectives only through peaceful means. It’s based on the principles of nationhood, homeland and self-determination.
TGTE seeks that the international community hold the perpetrators of war crimes, crimes against humanity, and genocide against the Tamil people to account. TGTE calls for a referendum to decide the political future of Tamils.
The Prime Minister of TGTE is Mr. Visuvanathan Rudrakumaran, a New York based lawyer.

