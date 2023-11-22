Britain's Holiday Season Unveils Enchanting Experiences
VisitBritain is unveiling new holiday experiences throughout the UK. As the holiday season approaches, Britain's new lineup of festivities and celebrations include experiences from taking in the festive Christmas lit trails to exploring the charming Christmas markets. Visitors can take in the holiday magic throughout Britain by indulging in festive culinary creations and experiencing the debut shows featuring British flair. The holiday celebrations extend into 2024 with new events, openings, and debut performances that capture the spirit of the season.
The Clarridge's Christmas Tree with Louis Vuitton
This winter, visitors can step into a festive wonderland at Claridge’s, the legendary Mayfair hotel. From the iconic Christmas tree to the breathtaking decorations, Claridge’s is synonymous with Christmas. In keeping with its annual tradition, the hotel will reveal the Claridge’s Christmas Tree, which will be designed by world-renowned fashion designer, Louis Vuitton. In addition, a variety of events will take place throughout November and December.
Featured Events:
• “Peter Pan Goes Wrong” at the Lyric Theatre, London (Nov. 23 – Jan. 14): The creators of the award-winning "The Play That Goes Wrong" present a riotous spin on Peter Pan at the Lyric Theatre, promising pandemonium and a slapstick turn on a classic tale.
• “Coronation Christmas,” Tower of London (Nov. 29 –Jan. 4): The Tower of London transforms into a festive spectacle with a Coronation theme, inviting visitors to explore the iconic site, interact with Yeoman Warders, and enjoy a Christmas Day feast in true Coronation style.
• “Kingdom of Winter” at the ExCel, London (December – January): ExCel transforms into the “Kingdom of Winter,” featuring a circus, ice rink, fairground rides, and two food and drink villages with alpine-inspired chalet bars. Dates and details to be announced on the ExCel website.
• “Christmas Actually” at the Royal Festival Hall, London (Dec. 7 – 11 ): The world premiere of “Christmas Actually,” a variety extravaganza curated by Richard Curtis, promises a star-studded stocking stuffed with music and performance, raising funds for Comic Relief.
For more information, visit www.claridges.co.uk.
Explore Britain's Holiday Markets
Visitors can experience the charm of Christmas markets across Britain from Leeds to London, York, and Birmingham:
• Leeds Christmas Market, Christkindelmarkt, England (Nov. 24 – Dec. 22, 2023): Explore 120 Bavarian-style timber market stalls, an ice cube outdoor skating rink, and artisan fairs throughout the city.
• Winter Festival at Southbank Centre, London (Oct. 28 2023 – Jan. 2024): The Winter Market transforms the banks of the River Thames into a winter wonderland with illuminated cabins, festive shows, and global cuisines.
• Winchester Cathedral’s Christmas Market, England (Nov. 17 – Dec. 21, 2023): Widely regarded as one of Europe’s best, this market offers exclusive gifts from hand-crafted decorations to craft beer.
• Dundee WinterFest at Slessor Gardens (Dec. 1 – January 2024): A magical Christmas wonderland with a Big Wheel, funfair, ice rink, and Bavarian bar for festive enjoyment.
For more information, visit: www.visitbritain.com/en/things-to-do/christmas-markets-britain.
Festive British Holiday Films Showcase Britain
Film lovers can experience a bit of British culture and landscapes through various Christmas films that feature various locations around Britain including:
• “Love Actually”: A London Love Story
o Filming locations include South Bank, Grosvenor Chapel in Mayfair, Trafalgar Square, and the Tate Modern.
• “Last Christmas”: Christmas Eve in London
o Filming locations include: London's Covent Garden, Natural History Museum ice rink, Millennium Bridge, Regent Street, and Piccadilly Circus set the festive stage.
• “Paddington 1 & 2”: Heartwarming Adventures, London
o Filming locations include Primrose Hill, Hatfield House, and Notting Hill, inviting viewers to embark on their own adventures.
