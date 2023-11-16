New Platform Tech to Unveil Groundbreaking Voting Engine Blockchain Technology in Live Webinar

The Next Big Music Voting Engine Platform is a voting engine blockchain algorithm multiplier that helps undiscovered female singers and songwriters brand themselves to stardom.

LAS VEGAS, NV , Nov. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New Platform Tech is excited to announce a live webinar featuring CEO Ray Hall on November 28th at 11:00 AM PST. The online event will provide an overview of the company's pioneering TNFS Voting Engine Blockchain Algorithm Multiplier™. Participants will have an opportunity to engage in an open Q&A session.







New Platform Tech's innovative blockchain technology promises to transform the digital entertainment landscape. They are introducing groundbreaking music voting software, a WEB3 Platform, and blockchain auction technology. This development comes as the music industry reaches a remarkable milestone, surging to a staggering $26.2 billion in 2022 (Source: IFPI). Notably, this marks the eighth consecutive year of significant industry growth.





The emergence of this cutting-edge technology opens doors for artists, especially emerging talents. Artists can expect increased exposure, the chance to earn substantial income from their content, and secure recording contracts. They can even snag lucrative music publishing deals, with the opportunity to win prizes of up to $3 million.





The free online event offers a unique insight into the groundbreaking technology set to reshape the music industry. Registration is now open, and interested participants can sign up here . For more information about New Platform Tech, please visit their website .





Ray Hall CEO New Platform Tech 702-830-5352 ext 101 rayhall at newplatformtechinc.com