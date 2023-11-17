Joanne Shaw Taylor Unleashes Intoxicating New Single "Wild Love"
Infused with Sultry Blues and a Vibrant Pulse, “Wild Love” Delivers a Hauntingly Energetic Sound that Reaffirms Joanne's Musical ProwessNASHVILLE, TN, USA, November 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- British blues-rock virtuoso Joanne Shaw Taylor adds a sultry twist to her repertoire with the release of "Wild Love," the latest single from her eagerly anticipated album, due out next year. Brimming with bluesy undertones and an infectious energy, the track showcases Joanne's signature guitar licks against a backdrop of dynamic drums and bass. "Wild Love" is a departure into a darker, more intimate territory, capturing the essence of a moody blues night while retaining the vigor that her fans have come to adore.
"I love this track, I wanted it to be dark and sexy. I think, with the boys’ help, we came up with something really cool that the band in the studio really made come to life. It’s also rather different to anything I’ve done before so I’m really looking forward to playing it live," says Joanne, reflecting on the collaborative creative process with her guitar tech Elliot and guitar player Joey. With their combined talents, "Wild Love" promises to be a highlight in her discography. Stream the provocative "Wild Love" HERE. Watch the official music video NOW.
Following the enchanting success of her previous single "Black Magic," Joanne continues to mesmerize her audience with her latest creation. "Black Magic" set the stage with its traditional blues infusion, promising a soulful escape for listeners and fans alike. Her first single “Sweet ‘Lil Lies” captivated audiences by blending rock with blues undertones reminiscent of Fleetwood Mac and Bonnie Raitt. Now, "Wild Love" builds on that foundation, offering a compelling new narrative woven with Joanne's soulful melodies and deep, rhythmic grooves.
Discovered by Dave Stewart of the Eurythmics when she was a mere 16 years old and subsequently invited to tour the world, Joanne's rise to stardom, propelled by endorsements from music giants like Stevie Wonder and Annie Lennox, remains unmatched. With a discography boasting chart-toppers like Reckless Heart, The Blues Album, and most recently Nobody's Fool, Joanne is unstoppable. As she readies her next studio album, fans can expect a cocktail of her signature guitar riffs, emotive vocals, and inspired songwriting. Moreover, her live show has been gaining rave reviews and boasts an eclectic blend of classic hits and fresh material, with two weeks left on the road, the tour ends at the historic Buckhead Theatre in Atlanta, GA.
Journeyman's revolutionary approach to the music industry continues to disrupt the norm. Spearheaded by Joe Bonamassa and manager Roy Weisman, the label champions live artists and offers them a platform unlike any other. With their vast experience and industry intelligence, Journeyman is a beacon for emerging artists, providing them with unparalleled support and guidance.
For more information and to purchase tickets for Joanne’s upcoming tour, visit joanneshawtaylor.com/tour
JOANNE SHAW TAYLOR - TOUR DATES
Saturday, November 18 - Smith Opera House - Geneva, NY
Sunday, November 19 - The Egg - Albany, NY
Tuesday, November 21 - Keswick Theatre - Glenside, PA
Wednesday, November 22 - The Cabot - Beverly, MA
Friday, November 24 - Capitol Center for the Arts - Concord, NH
Saturday, November 25 - Capital One Hall - Tysons, VA
Sunday, November 26 - The Beacon Theatre - Hopewell, VA
Tuesday, November 28 - Carolina Theatre of Durham - Durham, NC
Wednesday, November 29 - Buckhead Theatre - Atlanta, GA
WINTER UK 2024
Wednesday, February 14 – Paradiso - Amsterdam, NL
Saturday, February 17 - Royal Northern College of Music - Manchester, UK
Sunday, February 18 - Queen Margaret Union - Glasgow, UK
Monday, February 19 - City Varieties Music Hall - Leeds, UK
Wednesday, February 21 - The Fire Station - Sunderland, UK
Thursday, February 22 - Indigo at The O2 - London, UK
Friday, February 23 - The Wulfrun - Wolverhampton, UK
Sunday, February 25 - The Waterfront - Norwich, UK
Monday, February 26 - De La Warr Pavilion - Bexhill, UK
Wednesday, February 28 - The Apex - Bury St Edmunds, UK
Thursday, February 29 - Palace Theatre - Southend, UK
ABOUT JOANNE SHAW TAYLOR
Joanne Shaw Taylor, discovered at 16 by Dave Stewart of the Eurythmics, quickly ascended as one of the world's leading rock guitarists. Championed by legends like Stevie Wonder, Annie Lennox, and Joe Bonamassa, her powerful songwriting and distinct vocals first captivated audiences with her 2009 debut, White Sugar. Over the years, Joanne has released numerous acclaimed albums, including the UK Top 20 hit Reckless Heart and the #1 Billboard Blues Chart toppers The Blues Album and Blues From The Heart Live. Her latest studio album, Nobody's Fool, launched under Bonamassa’s Journeyman Records in 2022, showcases collaborations with industry icons and highlights her continually evolving artistry. Currently on tour, Joanne remains an influential force in blues-rock, eagerly anticipating her next album release.
For more information on Joanne Shaw Taylor, please contact Jon Bleicher at Prospect PR [jon@prospectpr.com, 973.330.1711]
