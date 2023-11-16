Houston Black College Expo™ Awards Thousands of Dollars to Students
The 14th annual event provides students access and funding and institutions of higher learning.
We are on a mission to close the gap in educational achievement, workforce and economic disparities, and increase more student leaders of color.”HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, November 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 14th Annual Houston Black College Expo™, hosted by National College Resources Foundation (NCRF) is Saturday, November 18, 2023 the NRG Center, 1 NRG Park, Houston, TX 77054 from 10 am to 5 pm. The expo is from 10 am – 3:00 pm and the After Show from 2:30 pm – 4:00 pm features a Step Show and “Dance Off” hosted by NCRF’s celebrity ambassadors.
— Dr. Theresa Price, Founder and CEO of NCRF
At the Houston Black College Expo™, students have access to 50+ colleges, highlighting historically black colleges and universities (HBCUs) and a diverse range of other educational institutions. The event offers opportunities for students to be accepted on the spot, have their college application fees waived, and receive scholarships!
NCRF aims to increase the “college-going rate” among Houston area teens. Though designed primarily for high school students and college students looking to transfer to a four-year college, adult learners interested in higher education opportunities are also encouraged to attend. NCRF also warmly welcomes students of all ages, parents, guardians, educators, and individuals of all ethnic backgrounds to take part in these enriching experiences dedicated to expanding access to college and careers.
In addition to getting connected to college recruiters, students will have access to informative seminars and workshops which include but are not limited to How to Find Money for College, Why Attend an HBCU, 411 for the Student-Athlete, Real Talk-College vs High School, Careers in Gaming/eSports, How to Start a Business and The Power of Your Voice-The Steps to Becoming Change in Your Community.
“I am passionate about changing lives and trajectories. Our expos have helped increase college enrollment as high as 43% at some colleges. We are on a mission to close the gap in educational achievement, workforce and economic disparities and increase more student leaders of color” says NCRF Founder and CEO, Dr. Theresa Price.
This year's expo sponsors are Comerica Bank, Toyota, US Army ROTC, University of La Verne, Casualty Actuarial Society (CAS), and Foundation Clothing Co.
To register to attend, please visit: www.ncrfoundation.org or call 877-427-4100.
Subscribe to NCRF’s YouTube Channel today at https://youtube/@NCRFTV.
About the Black College Expo™
Black College Expo™ (BCE) is a trademarked program of National College Resources Foundation (NCRF), a 501(c)(3) non-profit educational enhancement organization serving over 200,000 students annually. BCE was founded in 1999 by Dr. Theresa Price to serve as a vital link between minorities and college admissions. NCRF’s mission is to curtail the high school dropout rate and increase degree and/or certificate enrollment among underserved, underrepresented, at-risk, low-resource, homeless and foster students. NCRF’s vision is to close the gap in educational achievement, workforce and economic disparities with the goal to end racism and racial inequalities.
Joan Scott
National College Resources Foundation
+1 210-834-9964
joan@ncrfoundation.org
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok