Barclays PLC: Please contact the Portnoy Law Firm to recover your losses; January 2, 2024 deadline

Investors can contact the law firm at no cost to learn more about recovering their losses

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Barclays PLC (“Barclays” or the “Company”) (NYSE: BCS) investors that a lawsuit filed on behalf of investors that purchased Barclays between July 22, 2019 and October 12, 2023, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”).

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy , by phone 844-767-8529 or email : lesley@portnoylaw.com, to discuss their legal rights, or click here to join the case via www.portnoylaw.com . The Portnoy Law Firm can provide a complimentary case evaluation and discuss investors’ options for pursuing claims to recover their losses.

On November 1, 2023, a complaint was filed against the Company and certain of its former and current officers. The complaint alleged that during the Class Period, the defendants engaged in deceptive practices by either making false and/or misleading statements or failing to disclose critical information. These alleged omissions and misrepresentations included the following points:

Contrary to public statements, Jes Staley had a close relationship with Jeffrey Epstein.

Staley was reportedly aware of Jeffrey Epstein's criminal activities and may have even sexually assaulted a victim who had previously been trafficked by Jeffrey Epstein.

Staley's personal relationship with Jeffrey Epstein and the potential criminal implications of this association could potentially harm Barclays in terms of its reputation, legal issues, and financial stability.

Consequently, Barclays' response to the FCA's inquiry about Staley's ties to Epstein was materially inaccurate.

Despite becoming aware of information contradicting their initial response to the FCA's inquiry, Barclays failed to update the response to reflect accuracy or take any meaningful action.

As a result, the statements made by the Defendants regarding Barclays' business, operations, and prospects were materially false, misleading, and/or lacked a reasonable basis throughout the relevant period.

When investors eventually learned the truth, Barclays' common stock experienced a sharp and sudden decline, resulting in significant financial losses for investors.

Please visit our website to review more information and submit your transaction information.

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in pursuing claims against caused by corporate wrongdoing. The Firm’s founding partner has recovered over $5.5 billion for aggrieved investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Lesley F. Portnoy, Esq.

Admitted CA and NY Bar

lesley@portnoylaw.com

310-692-8883

www.portnoylaw.com

Attorney Advertising