First Financial Northwest Bank Promotes Dalen D. Harrison to Executive Vice President

RENTON, Wash., Nov. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Financial Northwest, Inc. (the “Company”)(NASDAQ GS: FFNW), the holding company for First Financial Northwest Bank (the “Bank”) today announced that Dalen D. Harrison was promoted to Executive Vice President and Chief Banking Officer of the Bank effective November 10, 2023. The promotion is in recognition of the breadth and depth of Ms. Harrison’s role in the success of the Bank. Ms. Harrison leads both the deposit and loan production teams, championing a steadfast commitment to expanding the Bank’s customer base and winning more of each customer’s financial relationship. She is currently leading the efforts to recruit a C&I credit officer and team and evaluating fintech partnership opportunities. Ms. Harrison was one of the principal architects behind the expansion of the Bank’s geographic presence from a single branch located in Renton, Washington to 15 full-service banking offices throughout the Puget Sound Region today.



“Since her arrival at the Bank in 2014, Dalen has played a pivotal role in converting us from a Renton-centric savings bank to a full-fledged commercial community bank spanning three counties, beginning with a core data processor conversion to cutting edge branching and fintech innovations to name just a few key transformational milestones. At every turn she has applied her experience and creativity to make us a vibrant financial institution which is at the very soul of our culture to provide unique, innovative solutions to our customers,” said Joseph W. Kiley III, President and Chief Executive Officer.

Initially hired in March 2014 as Chief Deposit Officer, Ms. Harrison was appointed Senior Vice President in July 2014. A member of the Bank’s executive management team, she was promoted to Senior Vice President and Chief Banking Officer in December 2019. Ms. Harrison has over 40 years of banking experience in Washington.

First Financial Northwest, Inc. is the parent company of First Financial Northwest Bank; an FDIC insured Washington State-chartered commercial bank headquartered in Renton, Washington, serving the Puget Sound Region through 15 full-service banking offices. For additional information about us, please visit our website at ffnwb.com and click on the “Investor Relations” link at the bottom of the page.

