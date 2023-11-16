Visteon’s Deco Trim Command and Control Display Selected as CES 2024 Innovation Awards Honoree
Visteon’s latest display product honored in the Vehicle Tech and Advanced Mobility category
VAN BUREN TOWNSHIP, Mich., Nov. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Visteon, a global technology company, announced today it was awarded a Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2024 Innovation Award for its Deco Trim Command and Control Display. This is the second year in a row Visteon has been honored in the Vehicle Tech and Advanced Mobility category.
The Deco Trim Command and Control Display enables a new level of design freedom, allowing automakers to eliminate bulky and unsightly buttons with a streamlined display that appears and disappears with the wave of a hand. Resembling a wooden or metallic surface that seamlessly blends into the background of the vehicle’s interior materials, the display transforms into a fully configurable control pad that powers various interior functions, including power windows, HVAC systems, and audio controls when sensors detect a hand’s presence.
"We’re honored to be recognized with a CES Innovation Award for our next-generation innovative display product that blends together cutting-edge technology, functionality and seamless design,” said Freddie Matsumoto, Visteon’s Global Vice President, Display Product Line. "This recognition is a testament to the ingenuity of our talented teams around the world, demonstrating our dedication to developing transformative technology for the mobility industry.”
The Consumer Technology Association’s CES Innovation Awards are a prestigious recognition for outstanding design and engineering in consumer technology products, with the winners selected by a panel of respected experts including consumer technology designers, engineers and media members.
The award announcement was made ahead of CES 2024, the world's most influential technology event, on January 9-12 in Las Vegas. Visteon will showcase its innovative products and technologies at their invitation-only booth at Paris Las Vegas. Learn more about Visteon’s display products at www.visteon.com.
About Visteon
Visteon is advancing mobility through innovative technology solutions that enable a software-defined and electric future. With next-generation digital cockpit and electrification products, Visteon leverages the strength and agility of its global network with a local footprint to deliver a cleaner, safer and more connected vehicle experience. Headquartered in Van Buren Township, Michigan, Visteon operates in 17 countries worldwide, recorded approximately $3.76 billion in annual sales and booked $6 billion of new business in 2022. Learn more at https://investors.visteon.com/.
Media Contact
Media@Visteon.com