Veeco Announces Upcoming Investor Events

PLAINVIEW, N.Y., Nov. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ: VECO) today announced that management is scheduled to participate in the following investor events:



Wells Fargo 7th Annual TMT Summit on Tuesday, November 28, 2023, at Terranea Resort in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA.



UBS Global Technology Conference on Wednesday, November 29, 2023, at The Phoenician Hotel in Scottsdale, AZ.



Barclays Global Technology Conference on Wednesday, December 6, 2023, at the Palace Hotel in San Francisco, CA. Veeco management will be participating in a fireside chat at 6:05 PM EST. The chat will be available via webcast on the events page of ir.veeco.com .



. 12th Annual NYC Summit on Tuesday, December 12, 2023, at Mastro’s in New York, NY.

Veeco management will be available to meet one-on-one with investors during these conferences. Interested investors should contact their respective representatives to secure a meeting time.

About Veeco

Veeco (NASDAQ: VECO) is an innovative manufacturer of semiconductor process equipment. Our laser annealing, ion beam, chemical vapor deposition (CVD), metal organic chemical vapor deposition (MOCVD), single wafer etch & clean and lithography technologies play an integral role in the fabrication and packaging of advanced semiconductor devices. With equipment designed to optimize performance, yield and cost of ownership, Veeco holds leading technology positions in the markets we serve. To learn more about Veeco’s systems and service offerings, visit www.veeco.com .

To the extent that this news release discusses expectations or otherwise makes statements about the future, such statements are forward-looking and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made. These factors include the risks discussed in the Business Description and Management's Discussion and Analysis sections of Veeco's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 and in our subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, current reports on Form 8-K and press releases. Veeco does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect future events or circumstances after the date of such statements.