Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,436 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 453,377 in the last 365 days.

Attorney General Aaron M. Frey Cautions Those Seeking to Donate to Lewiston Charities to Avoid Scams

MAINE, November 16 - Back to current news.

November 16, 2023
Attorney Generals Office

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE 

Contact: Danna Hayes 

Danna.hayes@maine.gov

 

 

 

Attorney General Aaron M. Frey Cautions Those Seeking to Donate to Lewiston Charities to Avoid Scams 

 

 

 

AUGUSTA – As Mainers continue the long recovery after the horrific mass shooting in Lewiston, Attorney General Aaron Frey is warning residents to use caution when choosing where to send their money and donations. 

 

“Mainers are generous people and when tragedy strikes, I know the noble urge to support victims and impacted communities is strong,” said Attorney General Frey. “At the same time, we know that scammers take advantage of people’s generosity and want to remind the public to make sure you know where your donation is going.” 

 

Before donating, donors are urged to keep the following tips in mind: 

  • Do not give cash. 
  • Never give out a credit card number over the phone.
  • Do not give in to pressure to give money on the spot or allow a "runner" to pick up a contribution. The charity that needs your money today will welcome it just as much tomorrow.
  • Always request literature from phone solicitors. If they want your pledge first, hang up or ask for a number so you can call them back.
  • Before donating, check out the charitable organization on databases from Council of Better Business Bureaus’ Wise Giving Alliance (www.give.org), Charity Watch (www.charitywatch.org) or Charity Navigator (www.charitynavigator.org) to vet charities. 

 

For more information about consumer rights in charitable solicitations, see the OAG’s Consumer Law Guide here: https://www.maine.gov/ag/consumer/lawguidearticle.shtml?id=27946 style='font-size:16px;line-height:150%;font-family:"Times New Roman",serif;color:black;'> 

 

The Governor’s Office has provided several vetted options for donations here: https://www.maine.gov/governor/mills/lewiston style='font-size:16px;line-height:150%;font-family:"Times New Roman",serif;color:black;'> 

 

 

 

 

 

###

 

 

You just read:

Attorney General Aaron M. Frey Cautions Those Seeking to Donate to Lewiston Charities to Avoid Scams

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more