November 16, 2023

Attorney General Aaron M. Frey Cautions Those Seeking to Donate to Lewiston Charities to Avoid Scams

AUGUSTA – As Mainers continue the long recovery after the horrific mass shooting in Lewiston, Attorney General Aaron Frey is warning residents to use caution when choosing where to send their money and donations.

“Mainers are generous people and when tragedy strikes, I know the noble urge to support victims and impacted communities is strong,” said Attorney General Frey. “At the same time, we know that scammers take advantage of people’s generosity and want to remind the public to make sure you know where your donation is going.”

Before donating, donors are urged to keep the following tips in mind:

Do not give cash.

Never give out a credit card number over the phone.

Do not give in to pressure to give money on the spot or allow a "runner" to pick up a contribution. The charity that needs your money today will welcome it just as much tomorrow.

Always request literature from phone solicitors. If they want your pledge first, hang up or ask for a number so you can call them back.

Before donating, check out the charitable organization on databases from Council of Better Business Bureaus’ Wise Giving Alliance ( www.give.org ), Charity Watch ( www.charitywatch.org ) or Charity Navigator ( www.charitynavigator.org) to vet charities.

For more information about consumer rights in charitable solicitations, see the OAG's Consumer Law Guide here: https://www.maine.gov/ag/consumer/lawguidearticle.shtml?id=27946

The Governor's Office has provided several vetted options for donations here: https://www.maine.gov/governor/mills/lewiston

