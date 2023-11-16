Web3 and AI Platform AGII Applies for Listing on Binance and Coinbase Cryptocurrency Exchanges
AGII's Binance and Coinbase Listing Applications Herald a New Era in the Fusion of AI and Cryptocurrency within the Web3 Landscape
Being listed on Binance and Coinbase are crucial step in AGII's journey. They provide increased visibility for our platform and open up new opportunities for our growing community of users.”SINGAPORE, SG, November 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AGII, a leading Web3 and AI platform, has officially submitted its application for listing on the Binance and Coinbase cryptocurrency exchanges. The move marks a significant step for AGII, showcasing its commitment to expanding its presence and accessibility in the global cryptocurrency market.
— J. King Kasr, CEO at KaJ Labs
AGII has gained prominence for its innovative suite of AI-powered tools that cater to the evolving demands of the Web3 era. With features ranging from advanced text and image generation to AI-powered coding and chatbots, AGII has positioned itself as a frontrunner in the intersection of artificial intelligence and decentralized technologies.
The applications for listing on Binance and Coinbase reflect AGII's strategic vision to broaden its user base and enhance liquidity for its native token. If successfully listed on Binance and Coinbase, AGII's token will gain exposure to two of the largest and most influential cryptocurrency trading platforms globally.
Binance and Coinbase, known for their user-friendly interfaces, extensive ranges of cryptocurrencies, and high liquidity, stand as key players in the cryptocurrency exchange landscape. AGII's applications align with its goal of making AI and Web3 technologies accessible to a broader audience.
As the cryptocurrency market continues to evolve, AGII remains at the forefront, leveraging the power of AI to drive innovation in the decentralized space. The potential listings on Binance and Coinbase are expected to further accelerate AGII's growth trajectory and contribute to the integration of AI into the broader blockchain ecosystem.
Dorothy Marley
KaJ Labs
+1 707-622-6168
email us here