Reveal Academy Garners LegalTech Breakthrough Award For “Online Legal Education Platform of the Year”

Prestigious Annual Awards Program Recognizes Companies and Products Driving Innovation in the Global Legal Industry

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LegalTech Breakthrough , a leading independent market intelligence organization that evaluates and recognizes standout legal technology companies, products and services around the globe, today announced that Reveal , the global provider of a leading AI-powered eDiscovery, review and investigations platform, has received the “Online Legal Education Platform of the Year” award in the 4th annual LegalTech Breakthrough Awards program.



Reveal Academy is an exclusive training and membership program that empowers legal technology professionals to maximize the value of the Reveal suite of technologies while also rewarding those participants who earn multiple user certifications.

“Reveal Academy was designed to be a fully automated online learning ecosystem that enables professionals to learn at their own pace”, says Michael Griffin, Vice President of Product Education at Reveal, and the architect of Reveal Academy. “Our online training and certification hub was designed with built-in flexibility that allows each student to choose their own learning adventure. In addition, the courses we create are meant to counteract the ever-shortening human attention span. We use various mediums to keep students engaged in the learning process with animation, hands-on simulations, and AI powered synthetic humans. And with the recent acquisitions of IPRO and Logikcull, we plan to continue to expand our course catalog with new and engaging learning content.”

Reveal Academy offers 10 certification courses available through its online training platform – Brainwaves. The on-demand, self-paced training offers a hands-on approach, enabling participants to get the most out of Reveal’s powerful suite of human-centered AI solutions for legal professionals.

The Academy offers three tiers of certifications, which include “Scholars” when four certifications are achieved, “Savant” with six certifications and “Genius” with eight or more certifications. In addition, as participants pursue certifications, they are rewarded throughout their journey. Their membership program Membership Points can be spent on Reveal Academy Merchandise in the Reveal Marketplace.

Non-certification courses and role-specific certification course bundles are also offered through the academy's online training and certification hub.

“As the LegalTech industry’s fastest growing enterprise-grade certification program, Reveal Academy is wildly popular and growing in reach. Their members have dedicated their valuable time to learning how to take advantage of the most cutting-edge technology platform in the industry,” said Bryan Vaughn, Managing Director of LegalTech Breakthrough Awards. “Congratulations to Reveal for being our pick for ‘Online Legal Education Platform of the Year.’ Reveal's online training and certification courses are a game changer offering quality, informative courses and continued education.



The mission of the annual LegalTech Breakthrough Awards program is to conduct the industry’s most comprehensive analysis and evaluation of the top technology companies, solutions and products in the legal technology industry today. This year’s program attracted more than 1,500 nominations from over 12 different countries throughout the world.

“Reveal Academy was created to recognize professionals who have become experts in our technology. We wanted to be able to teach users how to get the most out of our technology using an interactive hands-on approach to online learning,” said Wendell Jisa, Founder & CEO of Reveal. “Thank you to LegalTech Breakthrough for this award. We believe that by offering on-demand, self-paced training professionals can access training while working around their busy schedules and remaining focused on their clients.”

To date, more than 15,000 professionals from more than 40 countries have been trained, and Reveal has certified professionals in 775 different companies and organizations around the world.

About Reveal

Reveal provides world-class document review technology, underpinned by leading processing, visual analytics, and artificial intelligence, all seamlessly integrated into a single platform for eDiscovery and investigations. Our software combines technology and human guidance to transform structured and unstructured data into actionable insight. We help organizations, including law firms, corporations, government agencies, and intelligence services, uncover more useful information faster by providing a world-class user experience and patented AI technology that is embedded within every phase of the eDiscovery process.

