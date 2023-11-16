MINNESOTA TWINS AND LEE HEALTH ANNOUNCE 10-YEAR PARTNERSHIP, INCLUDING NAMING RIGHTS FOR CLUB’S FORT MYERS COMPLEX

Twins’ longtime Fort Myers home to be called Lee Health Sports Complex, as the reigning American League Central Division champions partner with Southwest Florida’s premier care team

MINNEAPOLIS-ST. PAUL, MN AND FORT MYERS, FL, Nov. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 2023 American League Central Division Champion Minnesota Twins and Lee Health today announced a 10-year partnership that designates Lee Health as the Twins’ official Florida healthcare provider, sets the foundation for future community-enhancing collaborations throughout Southwest Florida, and renames the club’s Fort Myers facilities as the “Lee Health Sports Complex”. This new agreement further evolves the relationship between these two organizations with a shared commitment to Lee County and its residents, as the Twins and Lee Health will continue their longstanding practice of teaming up to provide free health clinics and other community-enriching opportunities.

The Twins and the club’s six minor league affiliates have called the Lee Health Sports Complex their spring training home since 1991; the 2024 spring campaign will be the organization’s 34th in Fort Myers. Additionally, Lee Health Sports Complex is the year-round home of the Twins Player Development Academy, the Fort Myers Mighty Mussels (Minnesota’s Low-A affiliate) and the organization’s rookie-level Florida Complex League Twins. The location also hosts various other games and tournaments, bringing thousands of teams and visitors to Lee County each year.

“We are incredibly proud to align our Fort Myers complex with a like-minded, locally-based and community-driven business that shares our desire to shape a better tomorrow for all,” said Twins Executive Vice President & CBO Meka White Morris. “Southwest Florida is a special part of Twins Territory, with our presence here extending beyond baseball. Lee Health’s work to provide the very best in health and wellness is both inspirational and aspirational, while our shared civic pride in Lee County made this partnership a natural fit. We are excited for what the future holds!”

Beyond naming rights, this cornerstone partnership also features many initiatives to benefit the greater community. Programs at the Lee Health Sports Complex may include free health checks during Twins spring training home games and additional non-gameday health fairs, fitness classes for all ages, softball leagues, yoga nights and more. Lee Health also becomes the presenting partner for the Twins’ annual Southwest Florida-based lineup of free youth baseball and softball clinics, held at both the complex and youth league sites throughout the region.

“We have worked with the Twins in numerous capacities over the years and we are thrilled to enter into this partnership with the Twins organization. They share Lee Health’s vision of community service with a focus on a long-lasting, positive impact on Southwest Florida,” said Chief Development, Marketing and Communications Officer for Lee Health Chris Simoneau. “We are proud to be the Twins’ official healthcare provider and we can’t wait to see what we accomplish together for health and wellness in the Southwest Florida region in the next decade.”

Lee Health Sports Complex, located at 14100 Six Mile Cypress Parkway in Fort Myers, is inclusive of the 8,730-seat Hammond Stadium in which the Twins play spring training home games and conduct select workouts (while also serving as the Mighty Mussels’ home ballpark); five full practice fields (including the home field for the FCL Twins) and two half-fields; a minor league building with locker rooms, training and video facilities; the Twins Player Development Academy, which features a 58-room residence hall for players and staff, dining facilities, recreational spaces, meeting rooms, educational classrooms and the 220-seat Champions Hall; and four community softball fields.

The Twins are set to play 18 spring training home games at the Lee Health Sports Complex in 2024; fans can access spring season, group and “Pick Five Pack” ticket plans starting now. For more information, including a complete schedule and a ballpark seating chart, please visit twins.com/springtraining.

About Lee Health

Since the opening of the first hospital in 1916, Lee Health has been a health care leader in Southwest Florida, constantly evolving to meet the needs of the community. A non-profit, integrated health care services organization, Lee Health is committed to the well-being of every individual served, focused on healthy living and maintaining good health. Health care services are conveniently located throughout the community in four acute care hospitals, two specialty hospitals, outpatient centers, walk-in medical centers, primary care and specialty physician practices and other services across the continuum of care. Learn more at www.LeeHealth.org.

About the Minnesota Twins

At the Minnesota Twins, we are driven by a singular purpose – to up the game, on the field and off. Unwavering in our commitment to deliver championships and be a force for good, our innovative, diverse and incredibly talented team is creating new ways to win, to uplift and to unite. We are proud to be Minnesota’s baseball team. We believe in our power to create positive change. We are setting the standard for a modern sports and entertainment brand that shapes a better tomorrow for all. We invite you to learn more at twins.com.

Attachments

Pat Dolce Lee Health 239-343-8370 pat.dolce@leehealth.org