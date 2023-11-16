Beverly Hills Showcases a New Benchmark in Luxury Living with the Introduction of 1124 Summit Dr
The essence of 1124 Summit Dr revolves around an exquisite blend of indoor and outdoor sophistication”CALABASAS, CA, UNITED STATES, November 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nestled in the prestigious enclave of Beverly Hills, 1124 Summit Dr emerges as a masterpiece of modern elegance and high-end living. Available for $8,900,000, this gorgeous property, fresh from its extensive rebuild from the bottom up, invites a lifestyle of unparalleled sophistication, beckoning elite buyers from around the globe.
Located in prime city of Beverly Hills north of Sunset, this architectural marvel redefines luxury. Visitors are greeted by serene water elements and levitating pathways. Expansive glass walls that vanish into pockets, radiant white porcelain underfoot, and a striking fireplace comprised of book-matched stone harmoniously fuse to create an environment that exudes lavishness with ease.
Centerpiece to this domicile is the advanced culinary quarter, a testament to contemporary European design featuring twin islands and avant-garde Miele appliances, accompanied by an artful wine storage room that enhances the gourmet experience.
Recently expanded to a spacious 3,000 square feet, with the foresight for a potential enlargement to a palatial 7,000 square feet, this residence ensures its foundational integrity remains intact.
The grandiose Primary Master Suite is a haven of tranquility, featuring a lavish ensuite bath and a commodious wardrobe area. An additional duo of modern ensuite bedrooms provides both opulence and comfort, echoing the home's aesthetic.
Infused with the latest in smart home technology, this property affords occupants with an extraordinary level of ease and security through advanced remote access systems.
Presiding over an ample estate with a stunning 270-foot street presence on Summit Dr, the property boasts a vast motor court and boasts the unmistakable prestige of Beverly Hills.
1124 Summit Dr is not merely an address—it is a symbol of regal living. Prospective buyers are invited to contact the listing agents to schedule a private tour and explore the grandeur of this exceptional property.
Contact:
Joseph Babajian | DRE #00813384 | Rodeo Realty | Phone: 310-724-7100 | Email: Joe@joebabajian.com
Lloyd Ross (co-listing agent) | Douglas Elliman | 310-499-8730 | Email: lloyd.ross@elliman.com
