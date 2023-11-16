Toll Brothers Announces New Luxury Home Community Coming Soon to Nashville, Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Nov. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced the company’s newest community, Toll Brothers at The Nations, is opening soon in Nashville, Tennessee. The community is located in the growing and highly desirable area of The Nations, putting residents just steps away from popular restaurants and breweries and near everyday conveniences and vibrant entertainment. Construction is underway at the community, located at 731 41st Avenue in Nashville, and sales will begin in the spring of 2024.



Toll Brothers at The Nations will feature 68 two-level condominiums and 29 three-story townhomes. Home buyers will choose from a range of home designs with flexible floor plans and designer-curated finish selections. Homes will be priced from the low $500,000s.





“With the variety of floor plans and the flexibility to create the space our home buyers want, Toll Brothers at The Nations offers buyers an amazing selection of new homes with high-end finishes in one of Nashville's most sought-after neighborhoods,” said Jordan Hartigan, Division President of Toll Brothers in Tennessee. “We look forward to opening for sale next spring, and welcoming our first homeowners as they move into the community in the summer of 2024.”

Toll Brothers at The Nations is centrally located within walking distance to Charlotte’s Pike. The community provides easy access to Nashville's vibrant downtown, employment centers, Vanderbilt University, and major highways including Interstates 40 and 440. It is also within a short distance of Boyd Park, England Park, West Park, and the Cumberland River, offering ample recreational opportunities.

For more information on Toll Brothers at The Nations call (855) 949-8655 or visit TollBrothers.com/TN.





About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation's leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 56 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also develops master-planned and golf course communities as well as operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

Toll Brothers was named the #1 Home Builder in Fortune magazine’s 2023 survey of the World’s Most Admired Companies®, the eighth year it has been so honored. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

©2023 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license. Fortune and Fortune Media IP Limited are not affiliated with, and do not endorse the products or services of, Toll Brothers.

Contact: Andrea Meck | Toll Brothers, Director, Public Relations & Social Media | 215-938-8169 | ameck@tollbrothers.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/fcfd9e3c-e342-4276-928f-dd484adadc09

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1c14f635-2d51-4fcc-ab59-35cb75a70b07

Sent by Toll Brothers via Regional Globe Newswire (TOLL-REG)