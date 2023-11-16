Helping Children and Adolescents with Emotional Problems: Free Webinar for Parents and Educators from the Brain & Behavior Research Foundation

New York, Nov. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Children’s mental health is a major concern and improving the potential for early intervention is essential. The Brain & Behavior Research Foundation (BBRF) will host a webinar on Thursday, November 30, at 7pm EDT, via Zoom, to share with parents and educators the key symptoms and attributes associated with pediatric mood and anxiety disorders. The conversation and Q/A will feature Daniel S. Pine, M.D., Chief of the Emotion and Development Branch and Chief of Child and Adolescent Research in the Mood and Anxiety Disorders Program at the National Institute of Mental Health (NIMH), and Jeffrey Borenstein, M.D., President & CEO of BBRF. Register HERE for this free event.

Families and educators are often the first to recognize that a child is struggling. Since educational professionals have relationships with both students and their families, they are often the people who guide students and families to resources. Drs. Pine and Borenstein will discuss novel insights for improving treatment and offer tools to help families and educators address how best to help children and teens with emotional issues. The webinar will also highlight particularly pressing questions in research on pediatric mood and anxiety disorders while outlining an agenda for future research.

About Brain & Behavior Research Foundation

The Brain & Behavior Research Foundation awards research grants to develop improved treatments, cures, and methods of prevention for mental illness. These illnesses include addiction, ADHD, anxiety, autism, bipolar disorder, borderline personality disorder, depression, eating disorders, OCD, PTSD, and schizophrenia, as well as research on suicide prevention. Since 1987, the Foundation has awarded more than $450 million to fund more than 5,400 leading scientists around the world. 100% of every dollar donated for research is invested in research. BBRF operating expenses are covered by separate foundation grants. BBRF is the producer of the Emmy® nominated public television series Healthy Minds with Dr. Jeffrey Borenstein, which aims to remove the stigma of mental illness and demonstrate that with help, there is hope.

