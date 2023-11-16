RedAwning Announces Superhost Supercharge Program

Great Hosts Can Now Easily Expand their Top Tier Service Skills To Every Major Booking Platform

Petaluma, CA, Nov. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RedAwning, the only all inclusive marketing and hospitality platform for short term rentals, today announced significantly expanded and integrated communications and management capabilities designed to reward and accelerate results for great hosts, especially Airbnb Superhosts. Plus, RedAwning will buy a new premium sound 4th generation Amazon Echo for any Superhost who goes live with RedAwning through the end of this year.

RedAwning is already a centralized multi-channel management platform that enables Superhosts to maintain their status, and these new capabilities ensure that those hosts can benefit from a wider range of added solutions seamlessly built in for all stays. RedAwning maintains over 1,000 unique Airbnb accounts while other platforms combine many hosts into a single Airbnb account, making Superhost status impossible to maintain or achieve.

The new RedAwning Smart Communications Hub supports streamlined communications with all guests across all marketing channels, enabling Superhosts to do what they do best, everywhere and all at once.

The Smart Communications Hub is available now and includes:

Centralized communications management from all methods to all methods and locations. This means hosts can send any message, from their email, mobile phone, or via the RedAwning Portal or the RedAwning mobile app, to any guest which will then appear in the guest’s Airbnb inbox, Vrbo inbox, Booking.com inbox, email or text message and in their own RedAwning mobile app. Guests and hosts can pick and choose their communication methods, or even combine multiple methods during their journey with complete threading of all communications with each guest. It’s universal messaging optimized for every channel and every methodology for every host and every guest.

Complete message automation for hosts, with customization of design and text for all of their standard messages, such as booking thank you, check in information, home guide, how’s it going, check out checklists, post stay thank you and more. Plus hosts can create unlimited automated messages by property or for all of their properties, all triggered by book date, check in date, check out date or other settings.

Automatic conversion of PDF attachments to guarantee delivery even to channel inboxes that routinely block PDF attachments.

The Smart Communications Hub is a game changer for great hosts, but RedAwning is going to do even more to simplify high quality hospitality for all kinds of hosts with a coming release of additional automation integration for common IOT devices. These will include:

Smart locks, with automatic setting of keycodes for guests, cleaners and other property providers.

Smart Thermostats

Smart Hot Tubs & Pools

Smart lights

Other IOT devices for hospitality

“Picture this,” said Tim Choate, CEO of RedAwning. “You automatically send all your personalized messages to each guest via their communications method of choice, automatically set and deliver your door codes, and then you automatically turn up the heat 6 hours before check in and turn it down 2 hours after checkout, so the house will be warm and you save energy. Maybe you also have a hot tub so you automatically turn that up, or maybe you have a pool and the guest opted to pay a fee for pool heating, so you turn up the heat automatically and automatically bill the guest too. We are literally seeking to make high quality hosting and guest experience just as easy as our marketing and distribution solutions, and fully integrated at no added cost into our hosting platform.”

Superhosts interested in partnering with RedAwning or seeing a demo of our complete offerings can visit host.redawning.com/superhost .

